Long unfinished East LA mural honoring veterans is completed and celebrated

The East Los Angeles community celebrated the unveiling of a mural honoring veterans at Ruben F. Salazar Park that had been unfinished for nearly 15 years.

Seniors who frequented the community room at the park raised funds from 2006 to 2009 for a mural honoring local military service men and women.

They collected photographs from the community of veterans and their families and with funds raised, hired artist Richard Haro to create the "Among the Valiant" mural.

Haro translated the photos into a montage using multiple panels. He completed all the panels and was able to install some in 2010, but didn't finish due to his death. The County of Los Angeles was gifted the remaining panels.

Funding from Supervisor Hilda L. Solis' Office was allocated to the mural's completion. Solis attended Friday's unveiling, saying it is important to recognize the sacrifices made by the community.

"East Los Angeles is selfless. Selfless means they give. They give so much. And factoring in many of our wars, they gave their best. Young men. Many young men and some women that fought in many wars to protect our country..." Solis said.

East Los Angeles native, actor Edward James Olmos, also attended Friday's ceremony thanking Solis for making the completion of the mural a reality.

"Because of you and this community, we are here today to celebrate who we are and what we are. For our community to understand us, and more than that, for our children's children to know who they are," Almos said.