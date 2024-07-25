Macy Fire forces Riverside County residents to evacuate

Firefighters in Riverside County rushed to extinguish a rapidly growing fire before it reached nearby homes near Lake Elsinore.

The Macy Fire started at about 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Street and Macy Street in El Cariso, an unincorporated area of Lake Elsinore.

Authorities issued an evacuation order for nearby residents and closed the hillside to the public. Firefighters released the below map to show the evacuation area.

The zones under the evacuation order for the Macy Fire. Cal Fire

Here is an interactive map outlining the area.

Originally, firefighters established an evacuation center at Lakeside High School but moved it to the Elsinore High School, 21800 Canyon Drive, Wildomar, several miles from the fire.

Lakeside High School was less than a mile from the blaze.

As of 7:25 p.m., the fire had burned 134 acres. Firefighters were on the ground and in the air to extinguish the blaze. At the time, it was 92 degrees in Lake Elsinore, and the area was under an excessive heat warning.

The Macy Fire charred the side of a hill next to a Lake Elsinore neighborhood. KCAL News

It's unclear if anyone has been injured. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.