Orange County Congresswoman Michelle Steel's office vandalized

Orange County Congresswoman Michelle Steel's office was vandalized on Friday, when someone threw a rock through a window.

It's unclear exactly when it happened, but a statement from the Steel's office says that it was the second time this year that her "official office has been vandalized."

Photos of the damage done when someone allegedly threw a rock threw the window of Rep. Michelle Steel's office in Cypress on Friday. Office of Congresswoman Michelle Steel

Additionally, the statement claims that the vandalism comes after she received dozens of calls from protesters demanding that she not attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress on Wednesday.

Her office was allegedly targeted by protesters in January as well, the statement said.

"Violence of any kind has no place in our society, and no amount of it will stop me from doing what I believe is right for Southern California families," Rep. Steel said in the statement.

Cypress Police Department officers are now investigating the matter.

No one was injured in the incident.