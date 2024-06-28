KCAL Investigates: Following the campaign money

As we draw closer to the November elections, California is already playing an oversized role in what's airing in political ads.

Of the millions raised by President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump, a considerable share is coming from donors in the Golden State.

On the heels of a record-breaking fundraiser in Los Angeles, Biden has already raised nearly $250 million while Trump's donors have pooled up about $200 million. In blue California, Biden has raised nearly $55 million and Trump has raised just around a third of that, bringing in an estimated $16.5 million.

But where in California is the money coming from?

Much of Biden's donations are from further north in the state, in places like Portola Valley, Belvedere and Menlo Park in San Francisco's Bay Area. Meanwhile, the bulk of Trump's fundraising is from the opposite side of the state, with most of it coming from Southern California. The top three California cities in contributions to Trump's campaign are Beverly Hills with $2.1 million raised there, Newport Beach with $378,000 and Palos Verdes raising $166,000.

For Biden, certain parts of the greater Los Angeles area are where most of his campaign money has been raised including Century City, Culver City and parts of Santa Monica. All those areas have collectively brought in roughly $3.4 million.

The numbers just show what a major role California's playing in the upcoming presidential election.

Ross Palombo digs through the data to give the bigger picture behind all the fundraising.