Father of Monterey Park teen missing for a week arrested on suspicion of child abduction

The father of a Monterey Park teenager who was missing for a week has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and other offenses.

The Monterey Park Police Department announced the arrest of Jeffrey Chao on Friday morning "following an extensive investigation."

The 15-year-old girl had left her father's home on her bicycle in the El Sereno neighborhood on July 16 and turned up with the assistance of a good Samaritan in Glendale on July 23.

Her disappearance prompted an intense search, with investigators combing through surveillance video. Community members also took part in several search operations.

Hours after the teen reappeared in Glendale, her father, Jeffrey Chao held a news conference with attorneys as he expressed his thankfulness to the community, authorities, and all those involved in the search for his daughter.

"You know, we've been really worried about where she's been and you know, we really appreciate what everybody's done and helped out with," Chao said as he held back tears.

The girl's mother, Annie Chao, issued a statement also thanking the community for their efforts to find the teen while she was missing.

At the time of the news conference, no explanations were given about where the teen had been during her disappearance.

Chao's attorney said no one had spoken to the girl yet, as she was at the Monterey Park Police Department with Department of Children and Family Services social workers.

The teenager's parents are in the midst of a divorce and child custody battle.

The Monterey Park Police Department Investigations Bureau said the investigation is ongoing and had provided no further details.