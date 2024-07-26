25 people evacuated from East Hollywood building after propane tank leak

A propane tank leak in East Hollywood led to the evacuation of people inside a nearby building Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Hazardous materials specialists and firefighters responded at 1 p.m. to the leak from a 500-gallon tank near 437 North Vermont Avenue, a state office building people 25 people were evacuated, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At the American Career College, just across the street, everyone inside the building was told to shelter in place, fire officials said.

All lanes along a stretch of North Vermont Avenue, from Rosewood Avenue to Oakwood Avenue, were closed as a precaution.

By 2:30 p.m., firefighters had secured the scene and a private contractor who had serviced the tank within just the past day secured the leak. Everyone evacuated in the area was allowed to return and those told to shelter in place no longer had to, authorities said.

The fire department said first responders were still completing some operations at that time.

No other details have been released by authorities.