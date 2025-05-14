Live Updates: Cassie set to testify in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial for second day
The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial so far
- Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura began testifying in the case Tuesday, revealing graphic details of alleged abuse and sex acts
- Her testimony comes after jurors heard from a hotel security manager about the infamous video of Combs beating her in 2016
- Another witness previously testified he was paid to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched and that he witnessed Combs become violent toward her
- Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women over multiple decades before he was arrested last September.
Key moments from Ventura's first day of testimony
Ventura is a critical witness in the prosecution's case against Combs, who has been accused of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women for decades until his arrest on multiple charges last September. The music mogul could receive a lifetime prison sentence if convicted on all of charges.
Ventura is expected back on the stand Wednesday, and her testimony could last the entire week.
Who has testified in the trial so far?
So far, jurors have heard from three witnesses.
Israel Florez was the very first witness to testify. He worked as a security manager at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura and responded to the incident. He testified that, after the incident, Combs threw a stack of cash at him and told him not to tell anyone about it.
Daniel Phillip was the second witness. He told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did so while Combs watched. He also testified that he witnessed Combs throw a bottle at Ventura and drag her by her hair into another room.
On Tuesday, Ventura became the third witness to testify. She testified about how her relationship with Combs got started, how he suggested she start having sex with other men, that he could become violent, and that he provided drugs during the "freak offs," which could last for days.
What has Sean "Diddy" Combs been accused of?
Federal prosecutors have charged Sean "Diddy" Combs with several crimes.
He's been accused of sex trafficking as recently as last year, and using force, fraud or coercion to compel someone to engage in commercial sex acts.
Combs has been accused of transporting a woman and commercial sex workers in order to engage in prostitution.
He was initially charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
In total, he faces five charges, and potentially decades in prison if convicted.
Combs has pleaded not guilty, and denies committing any crimes.