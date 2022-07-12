Amazon Prime Day 2022 live blog: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022 live blog: The biggest and latest deals at Amazon's massive saleget the free app
Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is on. Amazon Prime members can save big on all sorts of great kitchen gadgets, smartphones, Amazon-branded tech and more.
Keep reading as we live blog the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event, highlighting news, the best and most popular deals, competing sales at other retailers and more. And be sure to check back here regularly for more Prime Day updates.
Save more than $100 on the Apple Watch 7 before Amazon Prime Day 2022 even starts
Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially begin until midnight tonight Pacific time, but a large number of Prime Day deals have already kicked off. For example, Amazon has already taken huge discounts on the Apple Watch 7 -- you can save more than $100 right now.
If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods.
You can save on both the 41 mm and 45 mm sizes now. Price varies by color. (The best deal right now is on the green color.)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) (green) $284 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) (green), $314 (reduced from $429)
And that's not all. Be sure to check out our coverage of all the early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods, early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple iPads and early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirTags.