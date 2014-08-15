Ferguson, Mo., police shooting
Latest on investigation into shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in St. Louis suburb
Latest
Settlement amount for Michael Brown's family revealed
Michael Brown, 18, was unarmed when he was fatally shot by officer Darren Wilson in 2014
New Michael Brown video surfaces
Tensions in Ferguson, Missouri, are rising after new details about the hours before Michael Brown's death.
Tensions rise in Ferguson after new Michael Brown video surfaces
Documentary claims Michael Brown didn't rob convenience store shortly before being shot dead by police in 2014, but store insists he did
What's changed in Ferguson since Mike Brown's death
"I think we all want to get to the same place," says Ferguson's police chief; "But we have different views about how to get there"
Where does Ferguson stand, two years later?
Ferguson, Missouri, agreed to reform the police department after an officer shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown two years ago. DeMarco Morgan reports on what has and hasn't changed in Ferguson.
Gunfire during demo in Ferguson on Michael Brown death anniversary
Protest was peaceful up until shots rang out after a demonstrator was hit by a car; 4 arrests at nearby protest
Quiet memorial marks anniversary of Michael Brown death
Small crowd gathered at spot where the black, unarmed 18-year-old was shot by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014
Ferguson swears in city's first African-American police chief
This past week, Delrish Moss was sworn in as the first African-American police chief of Ferguson, Missouri. He's taking over nearly two years after a white Ferguson officer killed an unarmed teenager, setting off protests nationwide. Jeff Pegues has more.
New Ferguson police chief: "I expect to clean house"
Delrish Moss says after being treated poorly by Miami police growing up, he decided to become an officer and spark change from within
Michael Brown's mom's book recalls his death, life
Lezley McSpadden recounts what happened that fateful day two summers ago in her autobiography, "Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil"
Ferguson's new police chief to be sworn in Monday
Veteran officer Delrish Moss will be sworn in as the first black police chief of the embattled police force Monday afternoon
Judge approves Ferguson deal with DOJ to improve policing
Ferguson has been under scrutiny since 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by white police officer Darren Wilson in 2014
Ferguson City Council votes to accept DOJ reform deal
City rejected proposal to overhaul police force and municipal court system last month over cost concerns, prompting Justice Department to sue
DOJ announces civil rights suit against Ferguson
This comes after Ferguson failed to fully approve the agreement reached with DOJ to resolve unconstitutional policing and court systems in the city
Ferguson wants changes to proposed settlement with DOJ
City council votes in favor of proposed settlement with Department of Justice over police department and court system -- with conditions
Ferguson, Dept. of Justice reach proposed settlement
Tentative agreement follows federal investigations into city government and police department following Michael Brown shooting
Ferguson Report Released
Paula Reid, CBS News Justice Department Reporter, discusses the Ferguson Commission report on the causes behind the violence and unrest following the death of Michael Brown.
Ferguson panel pushes for police, court reform
Gov. Jay Nixon joined members of the Ferguson Commission at the St. Louis Community College to discuss the release of the panel's final report
2 sentenced in Ferguson-related bomb plot
Two St. Louis men pleaded guilty in the foiled plot which targeted the Ferguson police chief, the county's prosecutor and other officials after Michael Brown's death last year
Feds' report on Ferguson unrest picks apart police response
Justice Department says weak leadership, excessive force - and even a poor social media strategy - marked police response
Ferguson municipal judge announces sweeping changes
Judge says the changes are to help restore confidence in the system and ease the burden on needy defendants
Grand juror in Michael Brown case appeals gag order on panel
Member of the grand jury that did not indict officer Darren Wilson wants to be able to speak out about her time on the panel; jurors are barred from doing so
Obama remembers Ferguson, one year later
The president looks back at criminal justice reform efforts in the year since Michael Brown was killed
Ferguson state of emergency ends after days of protests
Police "have established order," county executive says following anniversary of Michael Brown's death
After nights of violence, Ferguson protests stay peaceful
While organizers are happy the unrest has died down, those commemorating the killing of Michael Brown are bothered by how little has changed