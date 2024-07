Authorities arrest two leaders of powerful drug cartel, DOJ says U.S. authorities took into custody Ismael Zambada Garcia, better known as "El Mayo," at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso. He's the notorious co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel and believed to be its current leader. Officials also arrested Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of the Sinaloa drug lord "El Chapo."