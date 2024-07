"El Chapo" son arrested in Sinaloa cartel luring operation Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of former Sinaloa leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, were arrested in El Paso, Texas, officials said. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez breaks down what's known about the operation that led to the arrests of two of the cartel's leaders.