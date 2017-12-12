Bo Erickson - 2020 Campaign Reporter

Some Democratic voters think impeachment could backfire politically
"I don't think it's going to go over well with middle America at all...I think it would hurt us in the 2020 election"
"If the American people want a president to add to our division ... they don't need me. They already have a president who does just that"
"I think New Hampshire will vote for someone they like and trust. That's Joe Biden," says former Gov. John Lynch
The fundraiser Saturday night brought together the upper echelon of South Carolina Democratic politics
Congregants at the early service of the Brookland Baptist Church said they're looking for a Democrat who's strong enough to take on the president
Success in South Carolina is seen as a formidable boost
The hearings still resonate with voters -- particularly younger ones, a number of whom said it could cost Biden their support
"If I'm going to be able to beat Donald Trump in 2020, it's going to happen here," Biden told a local union group
Bill would amend Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination due to sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity
The resolution is a response to remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who suggested pro-Israel political organizations "push for allegiance to a foreign country"
Some members want broader language condemning any hate speech, and others wonder whether a resolution is necessary at all
CBS News spoke with dozens of Democratic voters across 13 campaign events and heard voters overwhelmingly call for seismic change in both candidates and vision
The former vice president regularly leads the polls for the Democratic nomination, but some in the party feel his time has past
Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary by 23 points in 2016, is so far getting a lackluster response to his second bid for the presidency
Gillibrand is on a campaign swing through New Hampshire this weekend
GOP Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called on King to resign from Congress and Democrats introduced motions to censure the Iowa Republican
Pelosi said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "barely testified" and he was "stiff competition" for "one of the worst classified briefings we have received from the Trump administration"
The president is holding the ceremony after his impromptu Rose Garden statement
Several Democratic-leaning states have already adopted legislation to allow its electoral votes to go to the winner of the popular vote
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former governor is calling for national gun licenses and raising the legal age to own a firearm
The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate denounced a series of legislative efforts in red states designed to severely limit women's access to an abortion
The president addressed reporters just after speaking briefly at the White House with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
The photo in question showed one person in blackface and another in KKK regalia
Asked about "REOs" during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, "An Oreo?"
"I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the Department so we can do our vital oversight work," Schiff said on Wendesday
Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable
Gillibrand said her plan "levels the playing field starting at birth" for children and parents
In latest CBS News poll, Americans show confidence in stock market but are skeptical of tariffs
International Spy Museum to offer newly dimensional look into world of espionage, Costa tells Michael Morell on "Intelligence Matters" podcast this week
On "Intelligence Matters" this week, Tamir Pardo told CBS senior national security contributor Michael Morell that cyber attacks are a "soft and silent nuclear weapon"
"We believe Keith Bush did not commit this murder," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said
"I felt like I was working with a champion," "BIG3" founder said about the late director
Employees of the fast-food chain report gun-toting customers, assaults and other threats in urging OSHA to investigate
The president addressed reporters just after speaking briefly at the White House with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
Philippines' battle to get Canada to take back tons of mislabeled garbage highlights increasing reluctance in developing nations to be the world's dumping grounds
NORAD sent F-22s to ward off Russian bombers and fighter jets that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone twice
Harvard psychology professor tells leaders "there is no limit to the betterments we can attain if we continue to apply knowledge," and history shows we will
CBS News Radio documentary explores how the Grateful Dead developed live sound techniques used in concerts worldwide
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
"They don't wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin"
The music mogul reflects on the slain rapper and the role of his family in his career
Emily Levy launched Mighty Well after she discovered there was no practical medical product to protect her catheter
Online retail giant has never disclosed its total carbon footprint -- some investors had hoped to change that
Responding to customer complaints, Apple makes changes to the butterfly switch keyboard in its laptops — including new 2019 MacBook Pro models
After a big first-quarter loss, and signs of slowing demand for its cars, Tesla is under pressure to deliver profits
Lyft is joining Uber in adding more safety features following the death of a college student
The asteroid will be visible until May 27
A new study lays out a range of possible outcomes "that go from bad to worse"
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
Ocearch, a group that tracks ocean life, posted a picture of "Cabot," a nearly 10-foot-long fish swimming near Greenwich, Connecticut
More than 22 million people in the U.S. live in areas with high pollen levels
Eli Lilly's lower-cost version of its Humalog insulin still costs much more than insulin sold outside the U.S.
Coffee chain dismisses claims in suits, saying accusers trying to "incite public fear for their own financial gain"
The bill would require all 34 public university campuses in California to offer no-cost medical abortions to students
Employees of the fast-food chain report gun-toting customers, assaults and other threats in urging OSHA to investigate
The benefit extends to "mothers, fathers, adoptive parents, foster parents and others with new additions to their families"
Urban Outfitters jumps into the clothing rental market to please young consumers who want variety and sustainability
A cellphone video showing Sacramento police detaining a 12-year-old boy and putting a "spit mask" over his head is going viral. The boy's mother is demanding an apology over how her son was treated, CBS Sacramento reports.
Police say officers on the scene followed standard policy in detaining the boy
A transgender woman was found shot to death in a Dallas neighborhood. Now, police believe her case may be linked to two other attacks on transgender victims. Mola Lenghi reports.
A murder and an assault on transgender women have "similarities" to the killing of Muhlaysia Booker, police say
Officer Justin D'Amico testified Tuesday during the disciplinary trial of his partner officer Daniel Pantaleo
While disappointing, SpaceX was taking no chances with launch of its heaviest payload to date
NASA is gearing up to send American astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and it hopes to include a woman for the first time. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an additional $1.6 billion for NASA's budget. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the ambitious plans.
The newly announced Artemis program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, intends to land astronauts on the South Pole of the moon by 2024
Trump administration asks Congress to kick-start NASA moon mission with $1.6 billion in additional 2020 funding
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
In 1998, Dale Pike came to Miami to discuss a business deal with Enrico Forti -- the next day he was dead, and Forti was the prime suspect
These are the lowest-rated sequels this century, according to Metacritic's rankings
President Trump, long a fan of pro wrestling, will get a seat of honor in Tokyo as he attends a national sumo championship. As CBS News' Lucy Craft reports, it may be a way for the Japanese to flatter the U.S. leader.
A recent CBS News poll found that seven in 10 Americans say the economy is in good shape. And more Americans are giving President Trump's policies credit for a strong economy than last year. The poll also found his approval rating is still at 41 percent. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss Mr. Trump’s approach to the economy in his 2020 push.
Nearly 7,000 employees at the chain will likely lose their jobs. Retail store closings have already outpaced closings from last year. Brookings Institution senior fellow Mark Muro joined CBSN to discuss the state of U.S. retail.
Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slammed the president for cutting a White House meeting on infrastructure short, citing ongoing investigations into his administration. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Ed O'Keefe have more on the latest developments.
President Trump addressed reporters Wednesday after speaking briefly at the White House with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Mr. Trump suggested he would not negotiate an infrastructure plan while Democrats continued to pursue investigations of his administration.