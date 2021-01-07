Biden to nominate Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to be commerce secretary

President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to serve as commerce secretary and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead the Labor Department, CBS News confirmed Thursday, according to multiple people familiar with the choices.

The decision to pick Raimondo comes after she was considered by Mr. Biden over the summer to be his running mate. During the vice presidential vetting process, Biden grew fond of the governor, a Biden campaign senior adviser told CBS News in August.

Before she became the first woman governor of Rhode Island, her decision as state treasurer to overhaul the state's pension system garnered her progressive critics when the plan was passed in 2011. She has been Rhode Island's governor since 2015 and was the co-founder of a venture capital firm, Point Judith Capital.

Like Mr. Biden, the 49-year-old Raimondo is Catholic. She studied at Harvard University, was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and then received her law degree from Yale University.

Walsh, who was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, has been the mayor of Boston since 2014.