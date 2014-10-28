Everyday Heroes
Texas officer keeps school safe while spreading joy
To the teens at Clark High in Plano, Texas, Officer Parker is a confidant and confidence booster
Former Giants player saves man from roof of burning home
Cole Farrand used an extension ladder from his grandparents’ house to bring the man to safety
Pearl Harbor hero, 93, returns to the base 75 years after saving lives
Mel Heckman, who helped rescue his fellow sailors, fulfilled his wish to return with his family
Man in Texas saves his brother and dog in N.C. via Twitter
Craig Williams was scrolling through pictures of hurricane devastation on Twitter when he stumbled across a pic of his brother's house
La. woman saved from certain death during flooding reunited with rescuer
In Baton Rouge last month, David Phung -- a land surveyor by trade -- demonstrated he’s pretty good in the water, too -- saving a dog and her owner from floodwaters
Mass. boy helps save baby brother from choking to death
10-year-old calls 911 and runs barefoot for help when little brother chokes on a piece of fruit, family says
Caught on camera: Teacher's aide saves choking boy
Teacher's aide in Oklahoma is being commended after she saved a little boy who had swallowed a penny
Caught on dashcam: Oregon trooper saves 2-year-old on busy road
Video shows trooper snatching up tot from busy highway moments before 18-wheeler rolls by
Bachelor detective takes on case of two Pittsburgh boys
After meeting two foster children at his boxing gym, no-nonsense veteran cop went from a man's man to family man
School custodian hailed a hero after saving 3rd grader's life
"If he wasn't there, I probably would have died," says 8-year-old
Good Samaritan killed helping stalled driver
Driver stopped to help a person on a California highway whose car had run out of gas
Quick-thinking bus driver saves unconscious motorist
A Massachusetts bus operator is credited with preventing a dangerous accident with only seconds to spare
Caught on camera: Texas cop saves little girl from choking
Body-camera captures the moment a police officer saves the life of a toddler who stopped breathing and was turning blue
Police officer in Texas hailed a hero after rescuing drowning man
Dashboard camera video shows the moment a Fort Worth police officer jumped into a Texas lake to help save a drowning person
Florida boys rescue toddlers from burning home
A 10-year-old and an 11-year-old rushed into a mobile home filled with thick smoke to pull two young kids out
Colorado boy, 10, dies after alerting family to fire
The boy is being credited with with alerting his mother to the fire, which started when the family of six was sleeping in their Leadville home
Retired NYPD detective drowns while saving boy
New Yorker was vacationing with family in Puerto Rico when he saw boy struggling in the surf
Hero teen struck by truck, still pulls man to safety
"He was in the opposite lane and I thought, 'I can't let him stay there.'"
Trucker who helped save sex captive in Virginia: "I've got daughters"
When Kevin Kimmel caught a glimpse of a distraught-looking young woman in an RV, he knew he had to act
Shoveling it forward: The kindness of strangers
Wisconsin firefighters finish shoveling snow from man's driveway after taking him to hospital
Girl helps paramedics through sign language skills
A 10-year-old in Kansas used her signing skills to assist emergency health care workers with a car crash victim
D.C. "Pajama Lady" helps kids in need on Christmas
Armed with PJs, Kathy Jackson is passing on a Christmas tradition to hundreds of foster children
Sydney siege victims lauded as heroes
One of the two killed in the standoff reportedly grabbed the hostage taker's gun, while the other is said to have shielded a pregnant friend
Family saved from burning home by 6-year-old girl
The fire blazed through the coastal Massachusetts house, but the girl's quick action prevented any loss of life
Postal workers get thanks for thwarting a predator
Three Illinois postal workers say something suspicious one day; their actions may have saved a young boy
