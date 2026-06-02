What are Freedom 250 and America250? Concert confusion highlights dual groups planning celebrations

Washington — The decision by many performers to back out of a concert series for the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding almost as soon as the lineup was announced last week revealed confusion surrounding plans for America's big birthday bash in the nation's capital.

There are two different organizations planning various celebrations for the 250th anniversary. One — Freedom 250 — is a White House-connected, public-private partnership that's hosting a "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall, along with the concert series and a UFC match at the White House. The other — America250 — was established by Congress a decade ago to plan nonpartisan celebrations nationwide.

Last week, most of the original lineup of performers announced by Freedom 250 said they wouldn't be playing, with some citing concerns about possible politicization. Over the weekend, President Trump threatened to cancel all performances at the Great American State Fair and said he may hold a Make America Great Again rally instead, fueling critics' accusations that he's politicizing the country's birthday celebrations.

"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday, adding, "Cancel it." He also said he wants to "give a major speech" instead of listening to "third-rate 'artists.'"

The turmoil surrounding the concert lineup brought the groups' differing approaches to the forefront, with just weeks to go until July 4.

What is Freedom 250?

Freedom 250, the organization responsible for the fair and concert series, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works with the White House and various Trump administration agencies to plan events surrounding the 250th anniversary.

Freedom 250 was created under the "Salute to America 250 Task Force," which Mr. Trump established through an executive order shortly after he took office to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

A spokesperson for Freedom 250 said Mr. Trump will personally kick off the celebration at the Great American State Fair.

"The Great American State Fair will bring together all states and territories to showcase the very best of America through state exhibits, industry displays, family friendly attractions and movie screenings, musical performances, military ensembles, incredible flyovers, and an iconic Ferris wheel on the National Mall," Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said. "As the visionary behind the Great American State Fair, we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24 in an opening ceremony celebrating America's 250th birthday."

Freedom 250 is also behind UFC Freedom 250, scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn. The South Lawn is already being transformed for the fights, with rigging visible from outside the complex. Freedom 250 is also behind the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., in late August.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks during the announcement of the street race circuit "Freedom 250 Grand Prix Washington, D.C." next to a IndyCar show car on Monday March 9, 2026, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana / AP

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Freedom 250 is not required to disclose donors, but it lists private partners that include Exxon Mobil, Blockchain Association, Oracle, Northrop Grumman, John Deere, Mastercard and more.

"It's not about the transparency of the donors," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "This is about Americans celebrating the 250th anniversary."

What is America250?

America 250 is also a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It's the supporting nonprofit and nonpartisan organization of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. The commission is bipartisan, including both Democratic and Republican members of Congress.

America250's charge is to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and plan events not only at the national and international levels, but state and local levels as well.

The commission was created by Congress in 2016 to plan ahead and coordinate events for the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

America250 commissioners include Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, as well as Republican Reps. Robert Aderholt, Maria Elvira Salazar and Democratic Reps. Dwight Evans and Bonnie Watson.

Other commissioners include Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson and current Democratic candidate for Congress in New York, and former top White House official Kellyanne Conway. Rosie Rios, the U.S. treasurer under former President Barack Obama, was appointed by President Joe Biden as the commission's chair.

On its website, America250 described Freedom 250 as the group that will "lead the delivery of the president's national signature events."

"Together, we will ensure that our nation's 250th anniversary becomes a unifying and unforgettable moment for all Americans," America250 said.

America250 has already marked the Super Bowl and Rose Parade, and helped spread American flags at events throughout the country. On July 4, it will launch Time Square ball drops, bury a time capsule in Philadelphia, and host America's Block Party in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

"As the national organization charged by Congress to represent all 350 million Americans ("350 for 250"), America250 will continue to focus on the values-based programming approved by our bipartisan Commission at the local, state, national and international levels, including once-in-a-lifetime celebratory moments during the 4th of July weekend," America250 chair Rosie Rios said in a statement. "We are supportive of the many other organizations planning events for the 250th at the federal, state and local level, so all Americans have ample opportunities to join in the celebration."

Why the president wanted to influence the 250th anniversary events

When Mr. Trump announced the creation of Freedom 250 in December 2025, he said he was fulfilling his campaign pledge "to give America the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen for America's 250th anniversary."

"To help carry out these exciting plans, we have created a new public-private partnership," the president said. "It's called Freedom 250. Working with states, companies and organizations across the country we will renew the patriotism, pride and pioneering spirit of America and lay the groundwork for the next 250 years of independence and freedom. This will be a time like you've never had in your lives."

Although Mr. Trump isn't directly heading up Freedom 250, he is the chair of the "Salute to America 250 Task Force," creating an avenue for him to have more influence over anniversary events.

What critics of Trump's influence on 250th celebrations are saying

Some performers who dropped out of the concert series cited concerns about politicization, and concern for their fans.

Young MC, one of the artists, posted on Facebook that the "artists were never told about any political involvement with the event," and that he hopes to perform in Washington in an event "that is not so politically charged."

The Commodores said, "Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party," the statement said. "We support the betterment of all Americans."

Country singer Martina McBride announced on social media she will not perform. She wrote that she initially signed on because she was told the event would be nonpartisan, which she said "turned out to be misleading."

Others are encouraging the president to not turn the celebration into a political speech.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh said replacing musicians with a speech would be "lame and boring," suggesting the president or Freedom 250 should find other performers instead.

When Mr. Trump proposed giving a major speech instead of hosting a concert, Jenna Ellis, one of the president's former lawyers who has since become critical of him, wrote, "America 250 is not about Trump. This is so egotistical."