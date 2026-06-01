Multiple people killed, officer wounded in Oregon shooting

Multiple people are dead and one officer is wounded after a shooting outside of Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, police said. One suspect has been arrested, and police don't believe any ongoing threat exists for the surrounding community.

The incident happened in the city of Sandy at around 4 p.m. PT, said Sandy Police Chief Patrick Huskey in a statement. Huskey said officers were called to the scene of "a domestic disturbance and shooting," in which they "came under gunfire and returned fire." Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies were also part of the response.

One officer was struck during the exchange of fire and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Huskey said. That officer was evacuated from the scene by a Life Flight helicopter. The police chief said the officer's condition was considered stable and "they are expected to survive."

Multiple people were dead at the scene of the shooting, according to Huskey.

"I understand everyone wants answers and information right now, but this remains a very dynamic and active investigation," he said. "I can tell you that investigators from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team are working to process the scene, conduct interviews, and to get the answers our community deserves."

Officers took the suspect into custody several hours after the shooting took place, at around 8 p.m. Huskey said the suspect surrendered to law enforcement and was unharmed.

Huskey called the shooting "a traumatic event for our community, and the Sandy Police Department."

"I know many people are grieving," Huskey said. "I ask everyone in our community to keep the victims, our injured officer, their families, friends and all of the first responders in their thoughts tonight."

Police located and surrounded the suspect at a residential property prior to the arrest, CBS affiliate KOIN reported. A shelter-in-place order had been issued for a southeastern section of the city earlier in the day Sunday, but it was lifted after a few hours, according to the news station.

Huskey said an investigation into the shooting was still active, "and there is much we cannot share at this time."