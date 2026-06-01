Northlake police warn of gas pump screw scam

The Northlake Police Department issued a warning about a new scam at gas stations that is low tech, but effective.

Known as a "scree scam," Northlake police said scammers jam a small screw into the nozzle cradle of a gas pump. When you finish pumping gas and hang the nozzle up, the screw blocks the lever and prevents it from closing. Because of that, the pump thinks you're still fueling your car.

When you drive away, a thief waiting nearby pulls up and fills their own tank while it continues charging to the previous user's card.

The screws are visible when the nozzle is removed from its cradle, so police said customers should check the cradle before they start fueling their car to make sure it's clear of screws. They also advise making sure you wait until the pump's screen has reset to ensure your transaction is complete before you leave; never drive away until the screen asks if you want a receipt or clears back to $0.00.

Customers should also listen to hear the nozzle click back into place and has shut off, print their receipt to confirm their final total and politely decline any help for strangers who offer to hang the nozzle up for you.

If you spot a jammed pump, Northlake police said not to touch it and instead notify the station attendant immediately so they can lock down the pump.

If you believe you've been a victim of this scam, contact the Northlake Police Department and your bank or credit card company if there are unauthorized charges on your card.