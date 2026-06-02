Police in Iowa say they think man shot and killed 6 relatives, then himself

Muscatine, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa are investigating the fatal shootings of six people they believe were killed by a relative who took his own life when confronted by police.

Preliminary findings by police indicated a domestic dispute led to the shootings, CBS Des Moines affiliate KCCI-TV reported.

Two victims were students in the Muscatine Community School District and two were district employees, Superintendent Chris Christopher said in a message to families posted on social media.

"Our hearts are broken for the family members, friends, colleagues, classmates, and all those affected by this unimaginable loss," he said. "We ask that you keep everyone impacted in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

Police were called Monday to a home in Muscatine, about 50 miles southeast of Cedar Rapids, where they found four people fatally shot, Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said during a news conference.

Officers later found the suspect, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland, of Muscatine, on a trail in the city, Kies said.

"While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life," he said.

Two other men who also are believed to be relatives of McFarland were later found fatally shot elsewhere in the city, according to Kies. One man's body was found in his home and the other was discovered inside a business, he said.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the victims or any details about them.

"Today I simply do not have the words," said Kies. "This act of evil and what it has done to our community."

The city's police department is continuing to investigate the shootings, working to process the crime scenes and conduct interviews. Police have asked anyone with information to contact their major crimes unit.

Kies said McFarland had a criminal record, but wouldn't share any details.