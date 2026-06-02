Trump names controversial housing official Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence

Washington — President Trump on Tuesday announced he's tapping housing official Bill Pulte to serve as the acting director of national intelligence to replace Tulsi Gabbard, who is stepping aside at the end of the month.

Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been one of the most controversial members of the administration. He has sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department alleging mortgage fraud by a number of Mr. Trump's political foes, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and former Rep. Eric Swalwell. Mr. Trump cited the fraud allegations against Cook to justify her attempted firing, which is currently before the Supreme Court.

All four have denied wrongdoing, and only the investigation into James has resulted in criminal charges to date. That case was eventually dismissed.

Democrats on Capitol Hill asked the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office to examine whether Pulte "potentially misused federal authority and resources to publicly accuse prominent Democrats and President Donald Trump's perceived political enemies of mortgage fraud." The office confirmed in December that it was investigating but has not released its findings.

In addition to running the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Pulte will remain director of the FHFA and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the president said in his post on Truth Social announcing the move.

"William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago," Mr. Trump wrote. "During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!"

Acting officials may serve for 210 days from the start of a vacancy. The president has not indicated whether he will nominate Pulte or someone else for a permanent post.

Pulte was confirmed as director of the FHFA in March 2025 in a 56-43 vote, with three Democrats voting to confirm him. Shortly after he was sworn in, Pulte named himself chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Gabbard announced in May that she was resigning as the director of national intelligence, citing her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer. About an hour before the president announced he was tapping Pulte, Gabbard said in a video on X that she and her husband, Abraham, were headed to the hospital for his surgery.