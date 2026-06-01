North Carolina officer fired over video of violent arrest turns himself in to face assault charge

A former North Carolina police officer who was fired over the weekend turned himself in Monday to face a charge in an excessive force investigation after video showed him repeatedly punching a woman during an arrest, authorities said.

Former Shelby County police officer Karson Hyder, 22, has been charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury. He's expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning. He was released on a $10,000 secured bond Monday, The Associated Press reported. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney representing him.

Doorbell video captured Friday appeared to show Hyder punching the woman, 34-year-old Cherrie Moore, in the face several times while also wrestling her to the ground. A second officer then tries to intervene at one point. It's not clear what happened before the video begins.

Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser said in a video statement Friday that the two officers were "conducting a criminal investigation when they encountered a suspicious female in the area." Moore's arrest warrant indicates she allegedly ran away when Hyder tried to arrest her for breaking or entering.

Moore was eventually handcuffed and can be heard in the video asking the officers to call her father and commenting on her own mental health, saying she wasn't on her medication.

The violent arrest immediately sparked community protests, and Hyder was fired the next day. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the alleged assault.

"The actions taken by one of our officers during that encounter are disturbing and inappropriate," Fraser said Friday.

Moore was initially facing charges of breaking or entering, resisting a public officer and assault of a government official or employee, but the latter two charges have since been dismissed. She is due in court on Friday.

Ronald Haynes, her attorney, wrote in an email to The AP that Moore "is recovering and receiving treatment for her mental health."

Moore's father, Gregory Moore, said the officer used excessive force and that his daughter suffered several injuries to her face. The arrest warrant for Hyder states Cherrie Moore suffered a "possible broken nose and busted lip."

"He took his anger out on my daughter. My innocent daughter," Gregory Moore said.

Gregory Moore said Cherrie Moore has bipolar schizophrenia and is under treatment while out on bond.

Court records show Cherrie Moore and Hyder had interacted before Friday's incident, with Moore being arrested by Hyder and charged with breaking or entering and resisting a public officer in August 2025. She pleaded guilty to resisting and was sentenced to time served after spending 15 days in custody. The charge for breaking or entering was dismissed.

"It's going to be a long journey for her because she's really, really upset. Shaken," Gregory Moore said.