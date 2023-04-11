The best pet product deals on Amazon to celebrate National Pet Day 2023
Today is National Pet Day 2023 -- and it's a great occasion to spoil your furry friend with some new toys, a new bed or some healthy treats. Your pet brings so much joy to your life, and it's important to keep them safe, comfortable and happy with cozy beds, healthy snacks and supplements and pet cameras to keep an eye on them while you're out of the house. Right now, you can save on tons of popular pet products on Amazon in honor of National Pet Day.
Keep reading for the best National Pet Day deals on Amazon.
Best National Pet Day 2023 deals on Amazon
Shop the best deals on pet camera, treats, beds and more for National Pet Day.
Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35
Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.
If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)
Furbo dog camera: $178
If you're willing to spurge a bit more on a pet camera, consider the Furbo. This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.
Furbo dog camera, $178 (reduced from $210)
Petlibro automatic cat feeder: $60
The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.
Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $60 after coupon (reduced from $70)
Lesure calming flower pet bed: $27 and up
This calming, flower-shaped bed provides 360-degree ergonomic support and features a soft, sherpa lining. This calming pet bed comes in four stylish colors and three sizes suitable for cats and small dogs. Pricing varies by size and color. Be sure to add the 10% off coupon when you add the item to your cart.
Lesure memory calming flower dog bed, $27 and up after coupon (reduced from $30 and up)
Lesure cat scratching post with bed: $46
This Lesure cat scratching post will provide endless fun for your kitty. This two-in-one item features three thick scratching posts and a plush kitten bed.
Lesure cat scratching post with bed, $46 (reduced from $60)
Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker: $94
The Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location, such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors like licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.
Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker, $94 (reduced from $150)
PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs: $50
Sometimes, puppies need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds, so most puppies won't outgrow it.
PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $50 (reduced from $63)
Wild One dog harness: $41
Celebrate National Pet Day with a stylish new harness for your furry friend. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. The harness is easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.
Pricing varie by color and size.
Wild One dog harness set, $41 (reduced from $48)
Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements: $18
These Super Snouts GI supplements are made with pumpkin powder, ginger and prebiotics to help support gut health and aid with occasional gastric distress in dogs. Just mix with water and add a little bit to their food to help calm your pup's stomach.
Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements, $18 (reduced from $23)
Boccee Bakery dog treats: $5 and up
Bocce Bakery makes high-quality dog treats in a ton of delicious flavors. Check out the Bocce Bakery treats below and stock up on enticing treats for your pup.
- Bocce Bakery Strawberry's Are Red dog treats, $5 (reduced from $7)
- Bocce Bakery Say Moo dog treats, $5 (reduced from $8)
- Bocce Bakery Pumpkin Spice dog treats, $5 (reduced from $8)
- Bocce Bakery Bedtime Tea dog treats, $5 (reduced from $6)
- Bocce Bakery Birthday Cake dog treats, $5 (reduced from $8)
- Bocce Bakery Crispies crunchy blueberry training treats (10 oz), $9
Bedsure cooling outdoor pet bed: $30
The weather is heating up, and if you're planning to spend more time outside on the patio or in your backyard, pick up this cooling pet bed. The weather-resistant bed is made with breathable mesh to help keep pets cool while they lounge outdoors (or indoors) during the spring and summer.
Prices vary by size.
Bedsure cooling outdoor pet bed (medium), $30 (reduced from $33)
