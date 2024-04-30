The best deals at Wayfair ahead of Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

If you've been thinking about giving a few rooms in your home a makeover -- with fresh furniture for indoor or outdoor use -- head over to Wayfair's website right now to snag some great deals ahead of Memorial Day and Wayfair's upcoming Way Day event (that's happening between May 4 and 6). Our team of professional shoppers and deal seekers have discovered a selection of stunning home furnishings that'll easily transform the look of your living space without having to spend a fortune.

Top Wayfair deals available right now

As you do your spring cleaning and get ready for the warmer weather, here are some fantastic furniture options and other deals from Wayfair that'll make it easy to give your living space a fresh look.

Jaylise 2-piece living room set: $1,100 (save 31%)

Wayfair

Here's a two-piece living room set that will transform your living room, while providing comfortable seating that includes multi-layer composite seat cushions that are crafted with pocketed springs and high-density foam. This provides even support and pressure relief that nicely tailors to your body's curves.

This sofa and loveseat bundle will elevate your home decor with the stylish design of contemporary tufted linen upholstery and a mid-century-chic look that brings together modern craftsmanship and a classic aesthetic.

The two pieces together offer spacious seating for five people. The set normally comes in four color options, but at the moment, two are sold out. Beige chenille and blue chenille are what's currently offered.

During Wayfair's current sale, you'll save 31% on this two piece living room set and pay just $1,100 -- that's a savings of $500.

Ivy Bronx 70.9" media console: $220 (save 8%)

Wayfair

Give your living room or TV room a modern-style makeover with this 70.9-inch media console made from a combination of solid and manufactured wood. It offers a wide tabletop and four storage areas.

The media console comes in solid white and offers a minimalist design. You also get LED lighting along the bottom.

Yes, some assembly is required, but you get all of the tools needed to put the media console together yourself. It measures 70.9 inches across, 14.6 inches wide and 17.3 inches high.

For a limited time, you can add this media console to your home for just $220.

Latitude Run upholstered swivel barrel chair: $196 (save 23%)

Wayfair

With three color options currently in stock (beige chenille, light gray chenille or mustard), this upholstered swivel barrel chair is on sale for 23% off, so instead of paying $255, you can add it to your living room, den or bedroom for $196.

The chair features a lovely curved silhouette and generous seating space. The swivel design makes it a conversation piece that offers both comfort and function. It's crafted with a solid wood frame, wrapped in foam and upholstered in soft chenille fabric.

Some assembly is required, but the tools you need are included. Both the seat cushion and back cushion are removable.

Latitude Run 3-piece upholstered sectional: $490 (8% off)

Wayfair

This single furniture set will completely transform the appearance of your living room and provide comfortable seating for up to four people. Choose between a light gray, gray or beige polyester blend upholstery.

This U-shaped, modular sectional features comfortable back cushions, medium-firm seat cushions, square arms and soft-touch upholstery. All together, it delivers a sophisticated look. You get two ottomans in the bundle that provide extra leg support.

Some assembly is required, but all of the necessary tools are provided. Right now, you can save 8% on this normally $530 furniture set and pay just $490.

Willa Arlo Interiors Reinoso round glass-top dining table: $870 (15% off)

Wayfair

This elegant, glass-top table offers a lovely space for eating, socializing or working. It's made with a natural wood base and beveled glass top. Enjoy seating up to six people. The table is perfect for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations.

The base is crafted from solid and engineered wood in a rich brown hue that showcases natural wood grain color variations for added visual appeal. The table has a weight capacity of 85 pounds, so it's both functional and stylish.

A wide range of dining room chair options that nicely coordinate with this table are sold separately. The glass tabletop measures 54 inches across and with its base is 30 inches high.

Red Barrel Studio 6-person rectangular outdoor dining set: $2,200 (15% off)

Wayfair

Spring is here, which means you can enjoy your outdoor living space to its fullest extent. This six-person rectangular outdoor dining set includes a table with a gas fire pit in the center, along with six cushioned chairs.

The base of the table and chairs are made from a resin weave that's stronger than traditional wicker, but the appearance is just as nice.

The complete set is now priced at $2,200, which is 15% off -- that's a $380 savings. The set is available in gray or brown, but at the moment, only the gray version is on sale.

JolyDale aluminum patio hardtop gazebo: $587 (save 48%)

Wayfair

Transform your backyard into an outdoor oasis with this 12-by-10-foot aluminum hardtop patio gazebo. The gazebo features a durable, polycarbonate double top and sturdy aluminum frame that's designed to become a permanent fixure. It comes complete with curtains and netting, so it offers sunshade for lawns, patios, and gardens.

The gazebo accommodates five to eight adults. It's ideal for gatherings, dining and parties, since it fosters an inviting atmosphere and provides ample room for people to converse. The package includes all hardware and numbered parts for quick installation. Illustrated instructions ensure you can effortlessly complete the assembly.

For a very limited time, this gazebo is on sale for a whopping 48% off, so you'll pay just $589, as opposed to its usual $1,230 price.

Lyor outdoor acacia chaise lounge (set of four): $1,770 (save 9%)

Wayfair

Whether your home has a backyard pool or a patio large enough for four chaise lounges, this set will upgrade the look of your outdoor space while providing comfortable places to relax. Choose between a solid wood teak color frame with cream colored cushions, or lounge chairs with a gray wood frame with dark gray cushions (the later of which is on sale for 22% off, bringing the price down to $1,600).

This bundle of four chaise lounge chairs and cushions will nicely anchor your outdoor space with a solid foundation that also brings unparalleled comfort. You get water-resistant cushions and acacia wood chair frames that include an adjustable function and a breathable slat design.

Each chair measures 76.75 by 39 by 26.25 inches. The cushion cover material is made from polyester. Each chair can lie completely flat, but is adjustable for added comfort.

Kenneth Cole solid waffle duvet cover set: $96 (save 43%)

Wayfair

Wayfair offers a vast selection of affordable bedding options, including linens, blankets, bed frames, mattresses, duvets and duvet covers. To give your bedroom a quick and easy makeover, check out this Kenneth Cole solid waffle duvet cover set that's available in a queen or king size. Each set comes with one duvet cover and two matching pillow shams. And you can choose between white or gray.

This set brings both style and comfort to your bedroom. The waffle duvet cover is made from a high-quality and durable synthetic fabric that's known for its softness and easy care.

The duvet cover also features a button closure and additional inner corner ties to secure the duvet insert during use. (The duvet insert is sold separately.) The set is machine washable. This is your chance to upgrade the appearance of your bed for less than $100.

Cuisinart professional series stainless steel cookware set: $180 (save 74%)

Wayfair

It's easy to upgrade a room by swapping out furniture or adding a few decorative accents. However, this Cuisinart professional series, 13-piece stainless steel cookware set not only elevates the appearance of your kitchen, but also makes food preparation easier and more efficient, with faster cleanup.

This stainless steel cookware set includes a two-quart saucepan with cover, a three-quart pour saucepan with straining cover, a four-quart sauté pan with helper handle and cover, a five-quart Dutch oven with strain cover, an eight-quart stockpot with cover, an 8-inch nonstick skillet and 10-inch skillet (with an 18cm steamer insert).

You'll cook like a pro with this cookware that features PowerBond high-impact bases that distribute heat evenly. Meanwhile, the tempered glass FlavorLock lids seal in moisture and nutrients. The cookware is oven- and broiler-safe (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit), while the glass lids are oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

This entire set can be yours for just $180, which is an incredible 74% off its usual $690 price.

John Louis Home solid wood reach-in closet system: $880 (save 32%)

Wayfair

One of the best ways to handle spring cleaning throughout your home is to eliminate clutter and better organize your stuff. When it comes to cleaning up your closet space, we suggest a reach-in closet system, like this solid wood option from John Louis. Right now, Wayfair has it on sale for 32% off, so you'll pay just $880.

Once installed (a task you can handle yourself), this wall-mounted closet system offers four drawers, up to 22 feet of shelving space and 14 feet of space to hang clothing. And you can choose between a honey maple or red mahogany wood color.

This closet organizer features a 100% solid wood construction. It provides ample storage space for clothing and accessories. It's able to fit within a space that's up to 10 feet wide.

If this specific closet system setup doesn't meet your needs, Wayfair has a handful of other options from John Louise Home that are also in stock (and most are on sale).

Weber Genesis 325s 3-burner grill: $899 (save 22%)

Wayfair

Memorial Day kicks off outdoor grilling season, so if your backyard, patio or porch would benefit from a shiny new grill, Wayfair has dozens of models on sale. This includes the Weber Genesis 325s, which is a three-burner grill that's currently 22% off, so you'll pay just $899.

This grill also allows you to roast, bake, steam, or even stir-fry by replacing the cooking grate with custom-fit Weber grillware. Enjoy 512 square inches of cooking space from this cast iron, natural gas or propane grill that measures 48.5 x 62 x 27 inches. It's able to provide 39,000 BTUs of cooking power and reach up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're looking for one of the newest and more advanced high-tech grills, be sure to check out our coverage of the six best smart grills for spring 2024. We've also curated a roundup of the five best charcoal grills for 2024, the five best propane grills for 2024 and the five best wood-pellet grills for 2024.

Discover more pre-Memorial Day savings on all sorts of awesome products, like washers and dryers from top brands, major appliances, Apple MacBooks, Apple iPads, robot vacuums, barbecue grills, mattresses and much more from our latest deals coverage.