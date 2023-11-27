Dyson vacuum sale: Save up to $250 on Cyber Monday at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Walmart Cyber Monday sale is going on now --- and it's the perfect time to upgrade to a new stick vacuum. The shopping team at CBS Essentials scoured the sale to find the absolute best deals to shop today, and these Cyber Monday vacuum deals are two of our favorites. For a limited time, you can snag a top-rated Dyson vacuum for up to $250 off.

Dyson makes some of the most popular stick vacuums on the market, but they can be a bit pricey. That's why you won't want to miss this rare chance to get a Dyson vacuum at a deep discount.

See how to snag these major Cyber Monday Dyson deals before they sell out.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: $240 off

The best-selling Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads, one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

"[I] absolutely love this Dyson! We are a pet friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dander." shared one Walmart reviewer.

Get the Dyson V8 Absolute for $280 at Walmart (reduced from $520).

Why we like the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum:

Reviewers report that it provides a thorough clean.

It was designed for pet owners with a detangling cleaner head featuring hair removal vanes.

The vacuum's filtration system traps 99.99% of particles and dust as small as 0.3 microns.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: Save $250



The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is one of Dyson's most powerful cordless stick vacuums. It offers powerful suction with two advanced cleaner heads engineered for deep cleaning of pet hair and debris. The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute also comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool.

"This vacuum is great, the build quality is next level," said one Walmart customer. "The mopping attachment works very well and cleans easy. I thought the laser head attachment was a gimmick but it's amazing how much dust it shows.

"I'll always buy the top tier Dyson from now on."

Get the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute for $500 at Walmart (reduced from $750).

Why we like the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless stick vacuum:

The vacuum intelligently adapts to different floor types.

It features whole-machine HEPA filtration.

It comes with a 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support.

