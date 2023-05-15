The best Father's Day 2023 gifts for Dad

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father's Day 2023 is on June 18. Unsure what to get Dad this year? You're not alone. Dads can be incredibly difficult to shop for. That's why we found some of the best Father's Day gift ideas available at Amazon, Nordstrom and more. You can find something for any dad -- even one who has it all -- ahead.

Best gifts for Dad in 2023

Below are the best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2023. These gifts for him, from a new T-shirt to a Sonos speaker, work for all budgets. Whether he's into the outdoors or cooking, there's a gift idea for your dad or the father of your children here. And if you just can't decide, don't miss the Amazon Father's Day gift card.

All of our recommendations ahead are reviewer- or staff-loved.

Amazon Father's Day gift cards

Whether you're a Prime member or not, this Amazon Father's Day e-gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card. Makes a great last-minute gift idea for Dad.

Amazon Father's Day e-gift card

Prefer to give Dad a physical gift card? Amazon has those too, of course. The selections below come with their own greeting cards.

Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

Why gift Dad an Apple Watch in 2023? It's not just a tech device that let him access his messages on the go, but it's also a gift that can help him manage his heart and lung health. The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. You can find it in four different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Upgrade Dad's AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

The best part? Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced by $20, just in time for Father's Day.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Apple MacBook Air M1 laptop

The Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) has a great-looking 13.3 inch Retina display. Mom will love that it's lightweight and portable -- and that it has a whopping 18 hours of battery life. It includes a webcam, so Mom (or Grandma) can FaceTime with the family.

Apple MacBook Air M1, $800 (reduced from $1,000)

Amazon Echo Studio

With the Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker, Dad can stream his favorite songs, use the Echo Studio as a smart home hub and ask questions of Alexa. That means having his news updates read to him, creating shopping lists and even communicating with others by way of other Alexa devices in her home. Features Dolby Atmos support and spatial audio processing.

Amazon Echo Studio, $200

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket

If he loves his Yeti cooler, surprise him with this new arrival. It's a beverage bucket with a lid and handle that's ideal for hosting, sitting around the campfire and more. It keeps a six-pack of beer or three bottles of wine cool. Find it in four colors and buy an ice scoop separately. You can also close this beverage bucket's lid and use it to keep ice frozen for hours.

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket, $150

The Landmark Project national park T-shirt

Does he have a favorite national park? Then gift him one of The Landmark Project's national park T-shirts. This is the Acadia National Park design. Shop all the national park T-shirts here.

The Landmark Project Acadia National Park T, $35

Sonos Roam

This small but mighty waterproof (IP67) speaker is so compact it weighs less than one pound. Still, it manages to deliver up to 10 hours of tunes. And if Dad has more than one, they can all play in sync, creating a whole home-entertainment system.

Sonos Roam, $179

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer

Whether Dad likes his steak bloody or burnt to a crisp, this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, with presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, will take the guesswork out of grilling and make dinnertime less of a stress.

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer, $80 (reduced from $130)

Alex Crane Sun T-shirt

Restock Dad's T-shirt drawer with an Alex Crane Sun tee. This soft, French-linen T-shirt is ideal for hot summer days. Choose from 13 colors and prints.

Alex Crane Sun T-shirt, $65

