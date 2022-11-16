CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is happening now. That means you don't need to wait until Nov. 25 -- or even Thanksgiving -- to score deals on top-rated tech and home appliances. Shop Best Buy's Black Friday sale to discover deals on iRobot, Samsung, Ninja, smart gyms, Sony TVs and so much more.

Is Best Buy open on Thanksgiving 2022?

The brand alerted customers that its retail locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 (Thursday, Nov. 24). Best Buy stores will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Shop Best Buy's Black Friday deals without ever leaving the couch. Best Buy is offering Black Friday deals online now. Check out our favorite must-have home and personal tech deals below.

iRobot Roomba i7+: Save $400

iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $500 (reduced from $900)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $299 (save $80)

Samsung via Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $299 (reduced from $379)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $150 (save $50)

Ninja via Amazon

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $150 (regularly $200)

Hydrow Rower: $1,995 (save $500)

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Rower, $1,995 (regularly $2,495)

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,451 (regularly $2,951)

Tempo smart gym: $1,800 (save $950)

Tempo via Best Buy

The Tempo starter and expanded accessory pack is available at Best Buy.

It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart-rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.

The smart home gym is on sale at Best Buy for $950 off ahead of Black Friday.

Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,800 (regularly $2,750)

A Tempo membership is required to access training and classes. One Tempo membership includes six accounts.

Tempo membership, $39 per month

Samsung The Freestyle projector: $600

Samsung

This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah's favorite things -- now you can get it for $200 off during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room. "Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.

Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Save $400



Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,200 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save $300 on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Save $30



Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $120 (reduced from $150)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV : Save $900



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: Save $90



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $360 (reduced from $450)

Theragun Pro: $500 (save $100)



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $600)

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells: $350 (save $80)

Bowflex via Best Buy

Each dumbbell in this Bowflex SelectTech set can be adjusted from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5 pound increments, all with the turn of a dial. This one set can replace an entire (heavy!) set of thirty standard dumbbells. They're rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.

Says one Best Buy reviewer: "Quality product, packaged well and easy to assemble and operate. Just follow the directions thoroughly. I highly recommend the stand designed for these."

Right now at Best Buy, you can get just the adjustable dumbbells for $350 (save $80), or get a dumbbell package that includes a stand with media rack for $480 (save $130).

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells, $350 (reduced from $430)

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells with stand, $480 (reduced from $610)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $150

Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $150 (regularly $200)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.

