People are so obsessed with their Stanley cups that they're buying them accessories

You know it's an obsession when you start buying accessories for your water bottle. People feel so strongly about Stanley cups that there are now a host of add-ons you can buy for these coveted drinking vessels on Amazon. These Stanley cup accessories are not from the brand itself, but rather by sellers hoping to get in on the magic.

You can find Stanley cup straw covers, replacement straws and cup holders on Amazon. And then there are more kooky inventions such as Stanley cup charms and even snack bowls.

Ahead, the best Stanley cup accessories on Amazon. These reviewer-loved accessories are all rather affordable and may make you love your 40-ounce drink mug even more -- if that's even possible.

The best Stanley cup accessories

Spruce up your Stanley cup with these add-ons.

If you've walked around with your Stanley cup only to be hit by a splash of water, you're not alone. These straw covers promise to solve that problem. And best of all, they feature adorable figurines of your Stanley cup itself, in a range of pastel hues. These straw covers work with both the 30- and 40-ounce Stanley cups.

These straw covers are made specifically for Stanley cups for an accurate fit. Keep some of this 10-pack for yourself and gift a few to your friends.

Why we like these straw cover caps:

These straw cover caps keep your water from spilling while simultaneously looking adorable.

If you've chomped down a bit too hard on your Stanley cup's original straw, pick up some replacements. These replacement straws also come with a cleaning brush, which is essential for cleaning reusable straws.

These straws are currently on sale for $6, reduced from $14.

Why we like these replacement straws:

There's no need to buy an entirely new Stanley cup due to a broken straw thanks to these replacement straws. The included cleaning brush is also helpful.

No, you're not losing your mind. This really is a snack tray that attaches to your Stanley cup. Eat snacks in your car on-the-go or give this combo to your child at snack time.

It works for the 40-ounce Stanley cups and has three compartments. Find this snack bowl in three colors.

This dishwasher-safe snack bowl is currently $15 after a coupon, reduced from $19.

Why we like this snack bowl:

This snack bowl is a convenient item that you never knew you needed.

If you just need a charm bracelet for your Stanley cup, check out this option. You can choose from several letters and it will help differentiate your cup from someone else's.

Just snap it onto your Stanley cup's handle. This charm accessory has a lobster clasp and gold finish.

Why we like this charm accessory:

This charm accessory helps differentiate your Stanley cup from other people's at the gym, school and more.

How cute are these cloud straw covers? They work for both 30- and 40-ounce Stanley cups and are specifically designed for Stanley straws.

These straw covers come in a pack of six of pink and white and are made of an easy-to-clean silicone.

Why we like these straw covers:

These straw covers feature cute clouds and keep your water from spilling.

Clip your Stanley cup to a stroller, walker, bike, suitcase and more with this cup holder. Also store your smartphone along with it.

Find this cup holder in black and gray. It can hold Stanley cups and other types of cups thanks to its silicone petals. Its clip can be adjusted to fit different sizes of rods.

"This product can hold my full Stanley cup and my iPhone 14," an Amazon reviewer says.

Why we like this cup holder:

This cup holder frees up your hand from carrying a large tumbler.

Sick of carrying your Stanley cup along with your bag when you leave the house? Then combine the two.

This water bottle carrier comes in 15 colors and prints. It's also made for three different water bottle sizes. The one linked accommodates the 40-ounce Stanley tumbler.

You can wear this carrier over your shoulder or across your chest. It has a zippered pocket to hold your essentials.

"I can take my Stanley with me along with my phone (fits in the pocket), keys and a lip gloss," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have a MagSafe wallet on the back of my phone and there's plenty of room in the zipper pocket."

Why we like this water bottle carrier:

This water bottle carrier frees up your hands and can replace a purse.

