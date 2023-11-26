How to watch today's Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans game: Livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Houston Texans today. An epic AFC South showdown with serious playoff implications, the Jaguars vs. Texans game is one of the biggest of Week 12. Keep reading for how to watch this big game, plus some Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming deals that'll save you a ton of money well into 2024.

How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans game



Today's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texas starts Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m ET (10:00 a.m. ET). The game will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans game without cable

While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

Black Friday streaming deal: Stream the game on Paramount+ for $1.99

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS." Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Paramount Black Friday deal: Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with Showtime for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). This limited-time Paramount+ offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Black Friday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Or get a month Paramount+ for free

Good news-- there's not one, but two Paramount+ deals to take advantage of this Black Friday season. Right now, you can get your first month of Paramount+ for free when you use code STREAMNFL. Note that you can't take advantage of both these Black Friday streaming deals -- you'll need to pick one.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and be ready for Cyber Monday

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including early access to Cyber Monday pricing), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can also catch the Jags vs. Texans game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo TV Black Friday deal: For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. You'll save $20 off your first and second months. This means you can subscribe to Fubo for just $55 for your first two months.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Hulu Black Friday deal: Get Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year (with ads) for the first year, a savings of $85. You'll pay $7.99 per month after the first year and you can cancel anytime. Add Disney+ for $2 more per month (with ads).

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified indoor HDTV antenna claims to have a 250-mile range and comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers. Regularly $33, it's currently on sale for $23 for Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday.

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's new football fan shop



If you're waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new NFL Fan Shop. The Amazon NFL Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great Christmas gifts for the NFL fan in your life. There are plenty of great early Cyber Monday deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see pre-Cyber Monday deals on TVs for watching sports.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

2023 NFL Season Week 12 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 12 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game broadcast locally in your area may vary.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 12: 30 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 24

Sunday, Nov. 26

Monday, Nov. 27

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

No. 8 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Getty Images

The NFL's first Black Friday game: The league is going big on Thanksgiving this year with three games, followed by its first-ever Black Friday game. Though schedulers had undoubtedly anticipated a bigger matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets prior to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a season ending injury during the team's first game of the 2023 season, the NFL still has high hopes that extending its coverage into Black Friday will also extend the ratings.

Hello, my name is Joshua Dobbs. If you follow the Cleveland Browns, you'll recall the team's training camp backup quarterback was 28-year-old journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs. The Browns traded Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals in August, where he served as the team's starter while franchise QB Kyler Murray rehabbed from injury. On October 31, Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Six days later, he was on the field after the Vikings starter left the game with a concussion. Dobbs led the Vikings to a win over the Atlanta Falcons despite having not practiced with, or learned the names of, his teammates. Dobbs became the first quarterback in NFL history with consecutive three-touchdown games for different teams and continues to start for the Vikings.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years have been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket, but pundits (and Bengals fans) like to argue that Lamar runs the ball too often. The Ravens are 8-3 coming into Week 12 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. Jackson has five rushing touchdowns this season, which has no doubt fueled the fire.

