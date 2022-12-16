How to watch the new 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in "1923" streaming Dec. 18, 2022 on Paramount+. James Minchin III/Paramount+

There's a new "Yellowstone" spinoff in town. "1923" follows a new set of Dutton descendants through The Great Depression and is set to hit Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 18. Keep reading to learn more about the new prequel series, plus check out everything else landing on the streaming platform in December 2022.

New on Paramount Plus: '1923'

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in '1923.' Streaming on Paramount+ in 2022. James Minchin III/Paramount+

The newest "Yellowstone" prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression. "1923" premieres Sunday, Dec. 18, exclusively on Paramount+.

"1923," streaming Dec. 18 on Paramount+

Now streaming on Paramount Plus: '1883'

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

"Yellowstone" also got a prequel last year, in the form of "1883," a limited series charting the origins of the Dutton family and how they came to own their land. "1883" is available to stream now on Paramount+.

"1883," now streaming on Paramount+

Where to watch 'Yellowstone'

Paramount

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more, the first four seasons of this western drama are available to stream on Peacock.

"Yellowstone" Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is currently airing on Paramount -- the channel, not the streaming platform -- but will eventually be available to stream on Peacock. If you don't have cable, you can tune in to new episodes live with streaming services such as Philo, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

What else is new on Paramount Plus in December 2022?

"Top Gun: Maverick," a new Nickelodeon musical and more great shows and movies are arriving this month.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (Dec 22)

Scott Garfield / PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Skydance

After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice. "Top Gun: Maverick" will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 22.

"Top Gun: Maverick," streaming Dec. 22 on Paramount+

'Snow Day' (Dec. 16)

Phillipe Bosse/Paramount+

This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids get the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. "Snow Day" stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.

"Snow Day," streaming Dec. 16 on Paramount+

Here's everything new coming to Paramount Plus this December



Paramount+

Dec. 1

Bose

A League of Their Own

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Are We There Yet?

Capture the Flag

Clear and Present Danger

Cloverfield

Coyote Ugly

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Doubt

Eight Men Out

Election

Elizabethtown

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Friday the 13th

Guys and Dolls

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Head of State

Heist

If Beale Street Could Talk

In the Line of Fire

Jane Eyre

Just Wright

Kinky Boots

Little Women

Malcolm X

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible III

Moonstruck

Muppets from Space

Muriel's Wedding

My Left Foot

Ordinary People

Pet Sematary (1989)

Regarding Henry

Rosemary's Baby

Rudy

Saturday Night Fever

Scrooge

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sleepless in Seattle

Small Soldiers

Southside with You

Terminator Genisys

The Breakfast Club

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Honeymooners

The Hurt Locker

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wiz

Thief

True Grit

Uncle Buck

What's Love Got to Do with It

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Things

Witness

Wuthering Heights

Young Guns

Young Sherlock Holmes

Dec. 3

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

Dec. 4

Fit for Christmas

Dec. 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Dec. 6

The Check Up with Dr. David Agus, premiere

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, premiere

Dec. 7

Mob Wives, seasons 1-6

PAW Patrol, season 7

Dec. 11

Must Love Christmas

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrate 100 Years

Dec. 12

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

Dog﻿

Dec. 13

Sampled, premiere

Dec. 14

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, season 15

Everybody Loves Raymond, seasons 1-9

RuPaul's Drag Race, season 13

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, season 12

True Life Crime, season 1

Dec. 15

The Game, season 2 premiere

Dec. 16

Snow Day, premiere

Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert

Dec. 18

1923, premiere

When Christmas Was Young

Dec. 20

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All

Dec. 21

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season 3

The Andy Griffith Show, seasons 1-8

Dec. 22

Top Gun: Maverick

Dec. 23

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

Dec. 24

Detroit

Dec. 27

Django Unchained

Dec. 28

Gunsmoke, seasons 1-14

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

Dec. 31

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

What else is on Paramount Plus now?

Along with everything listed above, check out these binge-worthy titles on Paramount+.

'Fantasy Football'

Boris Martin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," now streaming

'Tulsa King'



Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," now streaming

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'Star Trek: Prodigy'

"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure.

"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming

'Ink Master'

Paramount Network

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back with new episodes this fall, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Ink Master," now streaming

'Monster High: The Movie'

Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+

Inspired by the best-selling dolls, this live-action musical movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half-human, half-werewolf teen who struggles to keep her true identity a secret while attending Monster High. Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker and Kyle Selig star in this family-friendly film, "Monster High: The Movie."

"Monster High: The Movie," now streaming

'The Good Fight'

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

A spinoff and standalone sequel to "The Good Wife," this dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation.

"The Good Fight" Season 6, now streaming

'On the Come Up'

Erika Doss/ Paramount+

"In this fairy tale, my father was once a king. Now I'm chasing his dream..."

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas -- author of "The Hate U Give" -- "On The Come Up" is a film about a gifted 16-year-old rapper attempting to honor her late father's hip hop legacy while facing controversy and possible eviction. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars in this Paramount original movie.

"On the Come Up," now streaming

'Orphan: First Kill'

Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill."

"Orphan: First Kill," now streaming

'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, streaming now on Paramount+.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy, which Is now streaming on Paramount+.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming

'The Offer'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows legendary Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

"The Offer," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming



'Halo'

Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes.

"Halo," now streaming

'Star Trek: Picard'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of "Star Trek: Picard." The first season takes place 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life. The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of "Star Trek: Picard," now streaming.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming

