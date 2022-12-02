Best movies and TV shows to stream this week: 'Darby and the Dead,' 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and so many other streaming platforms offering must-watch titles, there's no shortage of great movies and TV shows to watch this week. But knowing where to find a great new TV show or movie can feel overwhelming, especially given how many hot, new titles are streaming now, including holiday movies such as "Spirited" and "Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas" and Season 2 of "The Sex Lives of College Girls."

To help you stop scrolling and start streaming, Essentials has rounded up some of the best series and movies to watch this week, including brand new TV shows and big box-office films you might have missed in theaters.

Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

The best streaming deals of the week:

Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $44 (reduced from $80

Before you start streaming the best new TV shows and movies

Before you start streaming a new show or movie, you should know this: There are still a number of great Cyber Week deals available at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy right now.

Here are a few of the best deals still available:

Here's our roundup of the best TV shows and movies to stream this week

From new episodes of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" and "The White Lotus," to Hulu's latest original movie, "Darby and the Dead," we've got your watchlist covered this week. Plus, don't forget about the 2022 World Cup and the ongoing NFL season if you're looking for sports to watch this week.

'Darby and the Dead'

Marcos Cruz/20th Century Studios

Darby is your average teenager - except for the fact that she can see dead people. The introverted highschool student spends her free time helping spirits pass on, but Darby's hobby gets complicated when the most popular girl in school dies unexpectedly. This new teen comedy movie stars Riele Downs and "Moana's" Auli'i Cravalho.

"Darby and the Dead," now streaming on Hulu

'Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas'

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton is kicking off December by putting her own twist on a new holiday special. "Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas" is a movie musical about what goes on behind the scenes when the award-winning singer tries to make a new holiday special.

This meta musical boasts a star-studded slate of musical guests, including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus. Also joining the icon onscreen are her two sisters, Rachel Parton George and Cassie Parton Griffith.

"Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas," now streaming on Peacock

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Marvel

With the holiday season coming up and Starlord still sad about Gamora, Drax and Mantis head to Earth with a special holiday mission: Kidnap Kevin Bacon to be Peter's Christmas present.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," now streaming on Disney+

'Spirited'

Apple TV+

"A Christmas Carol" gets a makeover in this new musical comedy which reexamines the classic Dickens story through the eyes of the ghosts. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer star in "Spirited," now streaming on Apple TV+

"Spirited," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Fantasy Football'

Boris Martin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," now streaming on Paramount+

'Welcome to Chippendales'

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, this twisted new true-crime series tells the outrageous (and real) tale of how Chippendales -- the world's greatest male-stripping empire -- came to be. "Yellowjackets" actress Juliette Lewis also stars.

"Welcome to Chippendales," now streaming on Hulu

'A Christmas Story Christmas'

Warner Bros.

In this long awaited follow-up to the holiday classic, "A Christmas Story," Ralphie is all grown-up and not-quite-ready to step into his father's shoes when he realizes that all the Christmas magic falls on his shoulders this year.

Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie alongside Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and R.D. Robb in "A Christmas Story Christmas." Not to be confused with "A Christmas Story 2" or "My Summer Story," expect plenty of holiday shenanigans and an intense mall Santa experience (or two) in this long overdue sequel.

"A Christmas Story Christmas," now streaming on HBO Max

'Nope'

Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to stream on Peacock.

"Nope," now streaming on Peacock

'Fleishman is in Trouble'

FX

Newly divorced and back in the dating game, Toby Fleishman worries his ex-wife has gone missing after she unexpectedly drops off their kids in the middle of the night. But this limited series is no simple crime tale, it's a story about life, love, money, dissatisfaction, jealousy, ambition, career, parenting, nostalgia and lifelong friendship. Basically, it's a story about everything.

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and Josh Radnor star in FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble," which premiered with two episodes on Nov. 17.

"Fleishman is in Trouble," now streaming on Hulu

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (Season 2)

Courtesy of HBO Max

From the minds of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" follows four dormmates at a prestigious college who are all looking to find themselves during their freshman year. Season 2 of this raunchy comedy picks up right after fall break, and it seems the girls still have a lot more to learn. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" (Season 2), now streaming on HBO Max

'The People We Hate At The Wedding'

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Alice and Paul's wealthy half-sister is getting married in the English countryside, and despite their many, many qualms with attending, the whole family plans to reunite for the big day. Starring Kirsten Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Allison Janney, this dysfunctional, modern-day wedding comedy premieres Nov. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

"The People We Hate At The Wedding," now streaming on Prime Video

'Blue's Big City Adventure'

Kids (and grown-ups who grew up watching "Blue's Clues") will love this mystery-filled musical. "Blue's Big City Adventure" follows Josh and Blue to New York City, where Josh is hoping to get his big break on Broadway. Steve and Joe (former Blue's Clues hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton) also make appearances in this super fun family film, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"Blue's Big City Adventure," now streaming on Paramount+

'The Big Brunch'

Jeremy Kohm/HBO Max

Created and hosted by Dan Levy, "The Big Brunch" brings together 10 contestants from across the country to compete at perfecting a chef's most dreaded meal: brunch. Levy is joined by judges Will Guidara and Sohla El-Waylly in this delicious new cooking show, now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Big Brunch," now streaming on HBO Max

'Tulsa King'

Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," now streaming on Paramount+

'Falling for Christmas'

Scott Everett White/Netflix

When a spoiled hotel heiress suffers a ski accident and winds up with amnesia, she's taken in by the charming owner of a local inn and his young daughter. Lindsay Lohan stars opposite "Glee" actor Chord Overstreet in what is anticipated to be one of the hottest Netflix Christmas movies of the year. "Falling for Christmas" is out now on Netflix.

"Falling for Christmas," now streaming on Netflix

'The White Lotus' (Season 2)

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO show, "The White Lotus," is back for its second season. This time around, an (almost) entirely new roster of characters will spend a week at the White Lotus in Sicily, relaxing and rejuvenating in paradise. But of course, best laid plans can still go awry.

Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy. The first episode of "The White Lotus" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The White Lotus," now streaming on HBO Max

'Don't Worry Darling'

Warner Bros.

Olivia Wilde's sophomore film tells the tale of Jack and Alice, a young couple residing in an idyllic company town community in the 1950s. Everything appears picture perfect, but after her neighbor wanders into the surrounding desert and comes back changed, Alice's world begins to fracture.

Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Wilde herself, "Don't Worry Darling" is now available to stream on HBO Max.

"Don't Worry Darling," now streaming on HBO Max

'My Policeman'

Parisa Taghizadeh / Amazon Studios

A young policeman begins an affair with he and his wife's best friend despite homosexuality being illegal in 1950's Britain. This story of forbidden love and an ever-changing society stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Following the film's theatrical premiere in October, "My Policeman" is now available to stream on Prime Video.

"My Policeman," now streaming on Prime Video

'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'

Apple TV

This emotional documentary takes an intimate look into Selena Gomez's world after years in the limelight. The film follows the multi-hyphenate star over the course of six years and explores her battles with mental and chronic illness.

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," now streaming on Apple TV+

In celebration of the film's release, Gomez gifted fans a special two month free trial to Apple TV+. Check below to find out if you're eligible to redeem this offer.

'Barbarian'



20th Century Studios

When Tess finds out her rental home is double-booked, she chalks it up to a glitch and goes through with her stay, sharing the space with a friendly stranger. As her night goes on, Tess learns there's something far worse than an unexpected house guest occupying her space. This terrifying new film stars Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long. "Barbarian" is out now on HBO Max.

"Barbarian," now streaming on HBO Max

'American Horror Story: NYC'

FX

The 11th season of this award-winning anthology series takes place in 1981 and follows a serial killer targeting gay men in Manhattan. The first two episodes of "American Horror Story: NYC" are now streaming on Hulu.

"American Horror Story: NYC," now streaming on Hulu

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 will consist of just five episodes, two of which are out now, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'One of Us Is Lying'

Matt Grace/Peacock

When a high-school student winds up dead during detention, his four classmates become the main suspects -- and detectives -- in the case. Season 2 of this dark, teen mystery is out now in its entirety on Peacock.

"One of Us Is Lying" Season 2, now streaming on Peacock

'House of the Dragon'

Ollie Upton / HBO

"House of the Dragon" is totally on fire with its audience. Set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the spin-off series follows the bloody reign of House Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Paddy Considine star in Season 1 of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon," now streaming on HBO Max

'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'



Apple TV+

Starring Zac Efron, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" follows a well-meaning civilian who embarks on a dangerous journey to bring all his old army buddies beer over in Vietnam. Russel Crowe and Bill Murray also star in this biographical war dramedy, out now on Apple TV+.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Survivor'

Robert Voets/CBS

Season 43 of this Emmy Award-winning series has kicked off into high gear, complete with a diverse and dynamic cast, Survivor blindsides, new twists, secret advantages and ... not-so-secret advantages. At the end, only one castaway will earn the title of "Sole Survivor" and the grand-prize of $1 million.

You can stream all 43 seasons of "Survivor" on Paramount+.

"Survivor," now streaming on Paramount+

'Hocus Pocus 2'



Disney Enterprises

Three wicked witches are returning to Salem 29 years after they were defeated by Max, Dani, Allison and Binx. The Sanderson sisters are resurrected and ready for revenge in this haunting sequel to the 1993 cult classic, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

"Hocus Pocus 2," now streaming on Disney+

'Ghosts'

CBS

A couple inherits a dream home only to discover that it is riddled with eclectic, outspoken ghosts. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in this American adaptation of the BBC hit series of the same name.

"Ghosts," now streaming on Paramount+

'Abbott Elementary'

Temma Hankin/ABC

This critically acclaimed mockumentary series follows the teachers and administrators of a public school in Philadelphia. With a lot of heart (and very little help from the school district), the public servants of Abbott Elementary work hard to give their students a great education. New episodes of the show's highly anticipated second season premiere Wednesdays on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu.

"Abbott Elementary," now streaming on Hulu

'The Handmaid's Tale'



Hulu

In Gilead, a theocracy consisting of much of the former United States, patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile individuals left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood.

Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale" is out now on Hulu.

"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5, now streaming on Hulu

'The Kardashians'

Hulu

Reality TV's favorite family is back for Season 2 of their streaming-exclusive show. With Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé at the executive-producing helm, "The Kardashians" provides an intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The new season covers Kourtney and Travis's wedding, Kim's Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more.

"The Kardashians," now streaming on Hulu

'Andor'

Lucasfilm

Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," the newest "Star Wars" series stars Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor.

"Andor," now streaming on Disney+

'Atlanta'



FX

The fourth -- and final -- season of Donald Glover's "Atlanta" is here. Following last season's European escapades, the final chapter of this Emmy-winning FX series returns to its roots: Atlanta. LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry all return alongside Glover for the series' final chapter, now streaming on Hulu.

"Atlanta" Season 4, now streaming on Hulu

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'



Amazon Studios

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video

'Wedding Season'



Luke Varley/Disney+

No, not the Netflix movie that dropped last month.

When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie's wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu's genre-bending, whodunnit series is out now.

"Wedding Season," now streaming on Hulu

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (Season 3)



"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. New episodes of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series are now streaming weekly.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming on Paramount+

'A League of Their Own'



Anne Marie Fox / Amazon Studios

Set in 1943, "A League of Their Own" follows a group of female athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden. All episodes of Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of this cult-classic 1992 film are now streaming on Prime Video.

"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video

More great shows you should be streaming



Looking for more recommendations for what to watch this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more this month. Or learn more about the best Hulu original shows you can stream right now, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.

The best Cyber Week deals on streaming sticks and TVs

Score huge savings on an Apple TV streaming box, Amazon Fire Stick and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25



Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $53

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services, like Paramount+, HBO Max, Netflix and more, in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $44.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $44 (reduced from $80

Roku Streambar 4K: $80 (save $50)

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $80 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $25

Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)



Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $15 (reduced from $30)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998



Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

Related content from CBS Essentials:

