NFL streaming guide 2021: How to watch football games online

NFL games will be streaming on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video and more streaming services during the 2021 season, though not all services offer all games. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL season kicks off Sept. 9, when Super Bowl LV champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys. With the aptly named Kickoff game less than a month away, there is no better time to get all your tech devices ready to watch NFL games live.

Many NFL games air on cable television, but if you don't want to miss out on a single play while away from home, NFL streaming is the way to go.

Whether you've cut the cable cord, traveled away from home, suffered a cable outage just before a game, or opted for a cable plan that doesn't air your favorite team, having the right streaming service can be a game-changer. CBS Essentials has rounded up all the streaming services that will feature NFL games in 2021, including Paramount+, Hulu, NFL Game Pass, YouTube TV and Prime Video, plus the devices that can help you watch every NFL game live on your TV.

Get your TV NFL-ready with the Roku Express 4K Plus

The Roku Express 4K Plus offers a lot of bang for your buck when it comes to NFL streaming gadgets. Among the streaming hardware giants, the $29 Roku device boasts the most options and apps, including Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

Roku Express 4K Plus, $29

NFL streaming box for Apple fans: Apple TV 4K

Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The updated device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.

Apple TV 4K, $169 (reduced from $179)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that will appeal to anyone with an Alexa-enabled home. Say goodbye to pouring through channel menus. You can switch back and forth between games with the device's voice remote ("Alexa, turn on Sunday Night Football"). It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels (some free).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $38 (reduced from $50)

Here's where to watch NFL football online in 2021

There are a number of streaming services that offer NFL football, though not every service will offer every game. Here's where you can watch NFL games during the 2021-22 season.

Paramount +

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Paramount+ offers limited access to the NFL. A premium Paramount+ subscription includes live access to your local CBS affiliate station for watching Sunday afternoon games.

Parmount + premium subscription, $10 per month

Hulu

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A subscription to Hulu Live TV offers unlimited access to all local and national NFL games. Last month, the streaming service announced that the $65 per month plan now grants subscribers access to NFL Network — a channel with year-round football content. Watch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, studio shows and a variety of original NFL-centric series.

For an additional $10 per month, sports fans get Hulu's sports add-on package with NFL RedZone. It offers not only seven hours of Sunday Night Football action but also the ability to stream all RedZone programming from the 2020 NFL season, between Aug. 23 and Sept. 8, before the 2021 season begins.

Hulu Live TV, starting at $65 per month

YouTube TV

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

YouTube TV offers NFL streaming coverage similar to Hulu's, with the added bonus of easy-to-use DVR capabilities. Pricing and packages are also similar to Hulu's, with the $65 base package (including NFL Network) and the option to add NFL RedZone, as part of their Sports Plus package, for an additional $11 per month.

YouTube TV, starting at $65 per month

FuboTV

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric option with access to every NFL game, all season long.

In addition to football, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. A la YouTube TV and Roku, NFL Network is included in the basic package, while NFL RedZone costs an additional $11 per month.

FuboTV, starting at $65 per month

NFL Game Pass

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NFL Game Pass is a no-brainer for many die-hard football fans. A flat $100 per year offers streaming access to every single regular season NFL game, NFL RedZone, NFL Originals, NFL Programs and an extensive collection of games on demand. For those who enjoy watching several games at once, it also offers capability to stream to five devices simultaneously.

NFL Game Pass, $100 per year

Amazon Prime Video

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2021 season is an excellent time to start streaming Thursday NFL games on Amazon — in 2022, Amazon Prime Video will be the home for out-of-market Thursday Night Football coverage. Over-the-air TV stations will still carry their respective local teams' games, and NFL Game Pass will continue to stream all regular season games.

Amazon Prime Video, $119 per year

Sling TV

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sling TV, essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming, has some limited NFL streaming capabilities. NFL games airing on local FOX or NBC channels and Monday Night Football on ESPN are included in the basic package.

Sling TV, $35 per month

AT&T TV

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

AT&T TV streams all NFL games offered on local channels, CBS, and Monday night games on ESPN. Thursday and Sunday night games in select local NBC markets can only be streamed on a tablet or computer.

AT&T TV, $70 per month

NFL app

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Want to catch an NFL live stream for free online? Download the free official app of the NFL and enjoy live local and primetime games on your smartphone, in addition to highlights, breaking news and more.

NFL App, Free

