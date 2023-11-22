Score this top-rated Gourmia air fryer for just $50 during the Walmart Black Friday sale
Walmart has an all-in-one air fryer on sale today during its Black Friday sales event. The impressive 12-in-1 appliance regularly retais for $99, but today it is only $50 at Walmart. Gourmia air fryers were a huge hit with CBS Essentials readers last year during Black Friday, as many people appreciate the brand's ability to deliver multi-functional cooking options in a compact and budget-friendly appliance. At 50% off, this is a can't-miss deal.
This Black Friday air fryer deal won't be available in Walmart stores until Friday, but you can shop it online starting today at 3 p.m ET (12 p.m PT). Walmart+ members get early access to the deal before it opens to the general public starting at 12 p.m. ET. Keep reading to learn how to snag this major Black Friday deal before it sells out.
Gourmia all-in-one 14-quart air fryer: $50
The 4.2-star-rated Gourmia air fryer features 12 cooking functions, including a rotisserie feature -- making it an excellent choice for holiday poultry meal prep, holiday appetizers and more.
This top-rated kitchen gadget cooks by circulating hot air instead of frying with oil. It features a touchscreen so you can select any one of the air fryer's 12 functions with certainty and ease. Plus, it comes with a downloadable recipe book created by Gourmia's in-house chefs.
"I have been using this for over a month now. I love it. It fits nicely on my counter space. It looks great and works great. I only have good things to say about it," says one Walmart reviewer. "You can fit a lot into it. Clean-up has been easy compared to other air fryers I have used. I consider it a great buy!"
Why we like the Gourmia all-in-one air fryer:
- It offers a sizable 14-quart capacity and two oven racks, so you can cook two sides at once or cook one large meal.
- Reviewers report that it is easy to clean.
- It offers great versatility with 12 cooking functions.
Other deals to shop during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop starting today. These ideas are available online today and in-store starting on Friday. Plus keep an eye out for Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday deals that will be available starting on Nov. 26.
Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), $169 (reduced from $249)
- Apple Watch SE (40 mm), $179 (reduced from $249)
- Apple Watch SE (44 mm), $209 (reduced from $279)
- Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones, $99 (reduced from $350)
- 15.6" HP laptop, $179 (reduced from $249)
- 43" Onn FHD Roku smart TV, $98
- Apple Watch 9 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)
- Apple Watch 9 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $479)
- 55" Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $298 (reduced from $348)
- 65" Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $398
- PlayStation 5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, $499 (reduced from $559)
- Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console with two wireless controllers, $290 (reduced from $370)
- Lenovo Ideapad 15.6" FHD gaming laptop, $490 (reduced from $570)
Best home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- The Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature 4-quart cast iron pan, $18
- Gourmia all-in-one 14-quart air fryer, $ 50 (reduced from $99)
- Thyme and Table 32-piece cookware and bakeware set, $89
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. $188
- Rubbermaid 28-piece food storage container set, $9
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece blue bake and prep set, $20
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $59)
- eufy Clean L50 robot vacuum with cleaning station, $198 (reduced from $499)
- Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner with Clean Sense IQ, $198 (reduced from $399)
- Kalorik Max 26-quart air fryer, $89 (reduced from $189)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- When does Black Friday 2023 start, and how long do deals last?
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference, and which is better in 2023?
- 7 amazing Black Friday Christmas tree deals for 2023
- The best tech deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale
- Where to find the best Lego Black Friday deals of 2023
- We found must-see Black Friday 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers at Amazon and Best Buy
- Amazon has a half off Black Friday deal on this 4.7-star Keurig coffee maker
for more features.