Score this top-rated Gourmia air fryer for just $50 during the Walmart Black Friday sale

Walmart

Walmart has an all-in-one air fryer on sale today during its Black Friday sales event. The impressive 12-in-1 appliance regularly retais for $99, but today it is only $50 at Walmart. Gourmia air fryers were a huge hit with CBS Essentials readers last year during Black Friday, as many people appreciate the brand's ability to deliver multi-functional cooking options in a compact and budget-friendly appliance. At 50% off, this is a can't-miss deal.

This Black Friday air fryer deal won't be available in Walmart stores until Friday, but you can shop it online starting today at 3 p.m ET (12 p.m PT). Walmart+ members get early access to the deal before it opens to the general public starting at 12 p.m. ET. Keep reading to learn how to snag this major Black Friday deal before it sells out.

Gourmia all-in-one 14-quart air fryer: $50

Walmart

The 4.2-star-rated Gourmia air fryer features 12 cooking functions, including a rotisserie feature -- making it an excellent choice for holiday poultry meal prep, holiday appetizers and more.

This top-rated kitchen gadget cooks by circulating hot air instead of frying with oil. It features a touchscreen so you can select any one of the air fryer's 12 functions with certainty and ease. Plus, it comes with a downloadable recipe book created by Gourmia's in-house chefs.

"I have been using this for over a month now. I love it. It fits nicely on my counter space. It looks great and works great. I only have good things to say about it," says one Walmart reviewer. "You can fit a lot into it. Clean-up has been easy compared to other air fryers I have used. I consider it a great buy!"

Why we like the Gourmia all-in-one air fryer:

It offers a sizable 14-quart capacity and two oven racks, so you can cook two sides at once or cook one large meal.

Reviewers report that it is easy to clean.

It offers great versatility with 12 cooking functions.

