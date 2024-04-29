12 best grad gift ideas from Best Buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding the perfect graduation gift for someone who's finishing up high school or college, or who's about to earn an advanced degree, can be a huge challenge. You probably want a gift they'll love and appreciate, that they'll use often, and that fits within your budget. Well, our in-house tech experts have scoured Best Buy to curate this roundup of the best gifts for grads that are available right now -- and a few are even on sale.

Whatever your budget, you'll find the perfect graduation gift idea right here. But, if you're still at a total loss about what the person you're shopping for will truly love, consider a $50 to $500 Best Buy gift card so they can shop for whatever they want.

12 best tech gifts for grads from Best Buy

Here's a roundup of 12 awesome gifts we know a recent grad will love. Any of these ideas will show the recipient just how proud you are of their academic accomplishments.

Best graduation gift for gamers: Sony PlayStation 5 video game console

When it comes to letting off steam, nothing beats video games. And right now, the largest and most diverse library of video games designed for Generation Z gamers is available on the Sony PlayStation 5.

There are more than 2,400 game titles available for the PS5 -- spanning across all game genres. So whatever types of single or multi-player challenges someone wants, it's available on this console.

This edition of the PS5 includes 1TB of internal storage and offers 4K resolution gaming with graphics displayed at up to 120 frames per second with 120Hz output (on monitors that supports this resolution). Displayed graphics are enhanced with ray tracing to provide true-to-life shadows, reflections and detail.

The PS5 comes with one wireless controller that has haptic feedback capabilities and adaptive triggers. Plus, this version of the PlayStation is backwards compatible with more than 4,000 PlayStation 4 games. Of course, the system comes equipped to play cloud-based games and support online multiplayer gaming. We're also huge fans of the PS5 because when it's connected to a TV or monitor, it can stream music, audio content, TV shows and movies from a wide range of services.

Especially for a high school graduate who's planning for college, the PS5 will make the perfect addition to any dorm room.

Best graduation gift for athletes: Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds

There are hundreds of wireless earbuds that can be used with a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch or computer, but not all of them are waterproof and sweat proof. For anyone who leads an active lifestyle, the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are extremely durable and completely waterproof (although they're not designed to be worn while swimming).

The earbuds themselves have a special SnakeGrip coating that keeps them firmly in place, yet stays comfortable even during extended listening sessions. From the Elite 8 Active earbuds, you can expect incredibly clear and rich sounding spatial audio with Dolby Atmos support.

These noise canceling earbuds can be paired with up to two devices at once and switch between them. Battery life is up to eight hours, or up to 24 hours with multiple charges in the included case (before an external power source is needed).

The Elite 8 Active earbuds are perfect for workouts or wearing outside (even in the rain). They're among the most durable earbuds you can get, and their $170 price is less that what you'd pay for less feature-packed competitors.

Best graduation gift for sports and movie fans: Hisense 65" Class U8 series mini-LED smart TV

Whether it'll be used in a future college dorm room, a bedroom, or somewhere in a college graduate's new apartment, this 65-inch Class U8 series smart TV from Hisense offers the ideal combination of picture quality, sound quality and value.

While the TV is available in a wide range of screen sizes, for most living spaces, a 65-inch TV is ideal, although bigger is often better.

Thanks to this TV's super-high refresh rate, it's great for watching action-oriented content (like action movies or live sports) and for gaming. And to further enhance picture and sound quality, the TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. There's also a special filmmaker mode that showcases a movie the way a director intended.

Best graduation gift for music lovers: Apple AirPods Max headphones

For anyone who's already an Apple enthusiast, the AirPods Max headphones are the perfect companion to the iPhone, an iPad, Apple Watch or Mac. If you can get past their hefty price tag, you'll be rewarded with superior audio that takes full advantage of adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. This allows for a very impressive and immersive listening experience.

Whether you use these headphones to hear Apple Music tunes, watch Apple TV+ shows, listen to podcasts via Apple Podcasts, or play games via Apple Arcade, all audio will be clear and robust. In fact, this is the case with any audio you listen to using these headphones (from virtually any source).

The AirPods Max are relatively lightweight and comfortable. But it's the spatial audio with dynamic head tracking -- when supported -- that makes these headphones truly stand out. It works particularly well for movies or TV shows. These headphones also support Apple's Find My feature and will automatically pair with whichever Apple device the wearer is using, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, or iMac.

The AirPods Max headphones offer a wide range of features exclusively for Apple users, while providing high-quality audio, excellent noise cancellation and spatial audio that makes what you're listening to sound very lifelike. We also like how well they handle hands-free phone calls. These headphones typically cost $549, but they go on sale often, so don't pay full price for them.

For additional help deciding which AirPods model is best for you, check out our comprehensive Apple AirPods buyer's guide.

Best graduation gift for the kid who's moving out: LG 55" Class C4 Series OLED Evo 4K smart TV

To reward a graduate for hard work, one excellent gift is a cutting-edge, newly-released smart TV, like this 2024 LG 55-inch Class 4 Series OLED Evo 4K TV. It's also available in other screen sizes. OLED TVs showcase the most vivid and accurate colors, combined with a high contrast, extreme detail and smooth action.

This TV features more than 8 million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as a director intended.

Since not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution, take advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling to boost an image up to almost 4K quality in real time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate, via LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

And you get to pick your ideal screen size: 42-inch ($1,500), 48-inch ($1,600), 55-inch ($2,000), 65-inch ($2,700), 77-inch ($3,700) or 83-inch ($5,400).

Best graduation gift for someone needing a smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone

If the graduate you're shopping for has been living on a budget, they might not have one of the most up-to-date smartphones. And since phones with folding displays have grown more than little popular, they are a great graduation gift. These phones offer the same cutting-edge capabilities and large displays as regular smartphones, but they fold into a compact size that easily fits in a pocket.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has both an outer display (3.4 inches) and a 6.7-inch main display (when it's open and unfolded). The main Super AMOLED display offers an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits, so the display showcases bright and vivid content in virtually any lighting situation.

Many features are accessible even when the phone is folded. The phone itself is powered using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Choose between 256GB or 512GB for internal storage.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not for power users, it definitely offers the functions an average person needs to get the most out of a smartphone. It comes in eight colors. But what most people seem to love most about this phone is that, when it's folded, it measures just 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches. When opened, it measures 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches. It weighs a mere 6.6 ounces.

Best graduation gift for recording memories: Insta360 Ace Pro action camera

Sure, all smartphones have cameras. But for anyone who wants to shoot photos or video in places they can't take their smartphone, an action camera comes in clutch.

Ideal for vacationers, vloggers and outdoor adventurers, the Insta360 Ace Pro offers a ton of features packed into a compact camera that's durable and waterproof. The 2.4-inch, full-color touchscreen flips upward, so you can see what you're shooting regardless of which direction the camera is facing.

We also like the camera's convenient magnetic mounting system, and that you can remotely control the camera using a mobile app, voice commands or hand gestures -- or use the controls on the camera itself. Plus, the 1/1.3-inch sensor can capture stunning still images and video content in almost any situation.

The camera offers shooting modes for low light, a fast-moving camera or a just a fast-moving subject. And once you've captured your content, the Insta360 mobile app uses artificial intelligence to enhance it, and then edit it for you in seconds. Ultimately, you can shoot, preview, edit and then share your creations from virtually anywhere using your smartphone. This Insta360 camera also has an impressive collection of optional accessories.

Out of all the action cameras we've tested, this is one of the very few that can shoot video at up to 8K (24fps) resolution using a 16:9 aspect ratio. However, a variety of other resolutions, from 1080p (up to 240fps) to 4K (up to 60fps) are available. The camera is easy to use and remarkably versatile. And battery life is up to 100 minutes of continuous shooting.

Best graduation gift for someone who has everything: Polaroid Now Generation 2 instant camera

High school and college graduates have one thing in common -- they grew up in an era with cameras in their phones and digital cameras that don't use film. Polaroid has capitalized on the fascination young people have with retro cameras from the 1970s and 80s, and has released fresh versions.

The Polaroid Now Generation 2 is an instant camera that uses Polaroid i-Type or Polaroid 600 instant film, so physical photograph pops out and develops right before the photographer's eyes. This camera makes a great gift for graduates who want to capture moments from their graduation ceremony or party in a fun way.

This camera has an easy-to-use autofocus system, built in flash and a self-timer. It also has the ability to capture double exposure images. If you give this camera as a gift, we suggest also throwing in several boxes of instant film.

Best graduation gift for gaming on the go: Nintendo Switch OLED Model

When it comes to gaming, high school and college grads fall into one of two categories. They either like the high-action games from a console like the PlayStation 5, or they prefer more whimsical and colorful games staring the iconic characters they grew up with -- think the Super Maro Bros. or Legend of Zelda franchises.

This latter group of gamers will love the Nintendo Switch OLED Model handheld video game system. It offers three modes -- handheld, tabletop and TV -- and has a vast library of fun and challenging games. There are plenty of single-player games that you can play anywhere, as well as highly competitive multi-player games, like "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" -- mega-popular on college campuses.

This version of the Nintendo Switch features a seven-inch OLED display, speakers that generate great sound and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with one set of Joy-Con controllers and the dock needed to connect the system to a TV.

Best graduation gift for the world traveler: Mophie Powerstation XL PD portable power bank

There are hundreds of portable charger and power bank designed to keep mobile devices running longer, but we're fans of the charger and power bank options offered by Mophie.

This particular model features a 20,000mAh rechargeable battery that easily fits in a pocket, backpack or purse. It recharges most smartphones by up to 50% in less than 30 minutes and can be used multiple times before the unit itself needs to be recharged.

The unit has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port tha puts out up to 20 watts of fast-charging power, so it can work with up to three devices at once. The Powerstation XL is an affordable gift for anyone who needs to keep mobile devices running throughout the day and beyond.

Best graduation gift for the sentimental: Samsung's Music Frame

Samsung's Music Frame is a brand new product that looks like a picture frame and that can display any 8 x 8 inch photo either on a wall or on any flat surface. And while it's a nice way to showcase a favorite photo, the Music Frame is also high-quality, wireless speaker that can fill a room with rich and clear audio.

Music, podcasts or audiobooks can be streamed through the Music Frame from a smartphone, tablet or computer. Or this speaker also works well next to any Samsung television. Using the TV's Q Symphony feature, the Music Frame can be used in conjunction with the TV's internal speakers to generate more robust sound from TV shows, movies and sports events.

When you position one Music Frame on either side of a Samsung TV, it'll replace the need to use the TV's internal speakers and generate true stereo sound with a rich and immersive quality that supports Dolby Atmos.

The new Music Frame can make the perfect addition to a dorm room, bedroom, office or apartment. It allows someone to display a favorite photo, but also does an a far more impressive job generating high-quality audio than most portable Bluetooth speakers.

Best graduation gift for the kid with the new apartment: Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit

Wherever your favorite grad will be living, they can decorate their space with smart lighting. These triangle-shaped smart lights come in a set of seven tiles (with more sold separately) and can be hung on a wall in any design, as long as one side of each triangle tile touches another tile.

Using a smartphone app, the user can set up the lights to display any of more than 16 million colors, choose an animated light sequence, or have the lights sync with audio (such as music or sound from a movie). Users can also control each tile's brightness -- up to 560 lumens.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit comes with everything needed to hang and operate the smart lights and customize the ambient lighting in a fun and decorative way. They're great for bedrooms, dorm rooms or gaming spaces.

For more help choosing any types of products for yourself or for gifts, be sure to check out all of our buyer's guides, product reviews and best product roundups. We cover everything from Apple iPads and the best TVs for watching sports, to outdoor projectors, luggage, headphones, cell phones and even robotic lawn mowers.