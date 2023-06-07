Best TVs for watching sports in 2023: NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Finals edition

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a jam-packed weekend for sports. The NBA Finals kicked off on Thursday, June 1, and the first game of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals began on June 3. With plenty more games to be played, now's the perfect time to upgrade to a new 4K TV to see it all as if you were sitting courtside or rinkside. And if 4K resolution isn't impressive enough, you can always go big with an 8K TV.

Check out some of our picks below for the best TVs for watching the NBA Finals or the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at home, whichever you're most into (or both if you can swing it!).

Top TVs in this article:

Our most popular TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,698 (regularly $1,998)

Bonus features for PS5 gamers: 65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,798 (reduced from $2,300)

Best budget choice: 65" TCL 4 Series Roku 4K smart TV, $368

There's nothing like the thrill of seeing that buzzer-beating three-pointer or the heart-stopping final goal on a stunning new OLED or QLED. That's why you need the right TV to experience your favorite sports right from the comfort of your own living room.

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading for either the NBA or NHL Stanley Cup Finals. While neither series is broadcast in 4K or 8K resolution, the newest and best TVs for watching sports feature AI-powered upscaling. It's not the same as watching content in true 4K or 8K, but modern upscaling is much better than on older TV models.

The best TVs for watching sports aren't just about picture quality, though. Some televisions feature object-tracking sound that will make you feel like you're there in the stadium.

The best TVs for watching sports in 2023

We've found the best TVs for watching the NBA Finals and watching the NHL Stanley Cup finals (based on user reviews), including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on TVs you can get in time for all the action, whether you watch it on the court or on the ice.

Samsung 'The Frame' 4K smart TV



Samsung

Samsung's 'The Frame' is one of the hottest TVs of 2023. It's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers, and it's an excellent choice for watching your favorite team play.

This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life. Select sizes are on sale now.

Samsung Crystal AU8000 4K smart TV



Samsung via Amazon

Watch basketball stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this Samsung Crystal LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED boasts top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on-screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV



Amazon

The Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants. It's good for gamers too -- this Sony TV has a special input-lag-reducing mode for the PlayStation 5.

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This Amazon Omni Series Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price. This deal is exclusively for Prime members, but non-Prime shoppers can still get the TV on sale for $800.

Budget option: 65" TCL 4 Series Roku smart TV



TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface. It's one of the best budget TVs you can buy.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL 4 Series Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Budget option with Alexa: Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 4K TV



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this Amazon Fire TV model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

