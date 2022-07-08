Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on furniture you can get right now on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hispanolistic/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just days away, but there's no need to wait another second to score deals on Amazon on furniture for your home or apartment. We've found reduced prices on everything from top-rated, Ikea-style alternatives to eye-catching coffee tables.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

L-shaped desk with bookshelves (espresso), $88 (reduced from $140)

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase (espresso), $99 (reduced from $160)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser (soft white), $278 (reduced from $435)

Below are the best furniture deals we found at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. These affordable pieces can upgrade the look of your home office, living room and more.

And while the below Amazon deals are available to everybody, regardless of Amazon Prime membership status, remember: In order to score deals via Amazon Prime Day 2022 next week, you must be a Prime member.

Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, and you'll be able to cash in on that sales event's member-exclusive deals.

Ready to shop furniture deals? Let's get to it. All the below pieces are rated at least 4 stars (out of 5) by Amazon reviewers. And if you're looking for more deals, keep reading to learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Zinus Mia metal platform bed frame with headboard (twin): $109

Zinus via Amazon

Save more than 15% right now on Amazon on this twin-sized metal platform bed frame with a headboard.

This simple bed comes with wood slats, so, nope, no box spring is required. And while we're featuring the headboard version, you can opt for a headboard-free, standard version, if you like. (The standard twin actually costs more right now on Amazon: $111.)

Choose from a narrow-twin frame all the way up to a king-sized frame; prices and deals, if any, vary.

Zinus Mia queen metal platform bed frame with headboard (twin), $109 (reduced from $129)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser (soft white): $278

Sauder via Amazon

Amazon has a huge deal right now on this dresser: Score a whopping 36% off list price when you select the model in soft white (pictured).

Similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, this Sauder dresser is slightly smaller than the Hemnes -- and a bit more affordable, too. Choose from four colors; prices vary. As noted, we found the lowest price on the soft-white model.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $278 (reduced from $435)

L-shaped desk with bookshelves (espresso): $88

Ameriwood Home via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this L-shaped desk in a coffee-esque color (aka espresso) for less than $90 -- that's nearly 40% off list price!

The desk is designed to fit in a corner -- the better to maximize space. It has two built-in shelves for extra storage. Choose from five colors; prices and deals, if any, vary. We found the lowest price on the espresso desk (pictured).

L-shaped desk with bookshelves (espresso), $88 (reduced from $140)

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase (espresso): $99

Atlantic via Amazon

Get this espresso-colored, five-shelf bookcase on Amazon right now for nearly 40% off list price. A maple-colored version is also available, but you score the biggest, best savings on the espresso one (pictured).

This 65-inch-tall bookcase evokes Ikea's bestselling Billy bookcase. Fill it with books, collectibles, office essentials and more.

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase (espresso): $99 (reduced from $160)

Neo Chair: $60



Amazon

It's hard to beat this deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get the Neo Chair in black for just $60. That's a whopping 43% off the list price.

This 4.2-star-rated office chair offers ergonomic support at a budget-friendly price point. The Neo features a sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels.

Choose from six styles and colors, but you can only get the big Amazon deal on the black model (pictured).

Neo Chair, $60 (reduced from $105)

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table (faux white marble): $101



Convenience Concepts via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get the faux-white marble version of this modern coffee table with glass sides for just $101 -- a savings of 13% off list price.

Pick from six colors; prices and deals, if any, vary. We found the lowest price on the faux white marble version (pictured).

Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table (faux white marble), $101 (reduced from $116)

More furniture pieces to consider

Though not currently on sale on Amazon, the following furniture pieces are popular and well-loved by the site's reviewers.

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer storage bookcase

Amazon

This Better Homes and Gardens organizer (15.35" x 44.65" x 44.21") is reminiscent of an Ikea Kallax unit. Its open-back design makes cord management easy. At last look, it was only available on Amazon in white (pictured).

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer storage bookcase, $148

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table

Amazon

This small, oval-shaped, rotatable black coffee table can be swiveled -- that makes it a versatile surface, for glasses, coffee-table books, floral arrangements, candles and whatever else you can come up with. The table is 13 inches high.

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table, $293

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups



Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event's deals are for Amazon Prime members only.

Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don't have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here's our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals: