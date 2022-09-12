Today's best deals at the Discover Samsung fall event: Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs, "The Frame" and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Move over, Apple: The Discover Samsung Event sales event is on, with new deals launching each day this week. It's the perfect time to score major discounts on a new Samsung appliance, smart TV or smartphone.

Here are the best deals you can shop at Samsung today, including the limited-time-only daily deals and flash deals.

Tuesday's deal: 65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,900 (reduced from $2,600)

Wednesday's deal: Samsung large capacityside-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,443)

Thursday's deal: 49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,799 (reduced from $2,300)

The Discover Samsung fall sales event is here through Sept 18. The seasonal sale is your best opportunity this season to snag top-rated Samsung 4K TVs, gaming monitors, home appliances and even newly released smartphones at deeply discounted prices.

New deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back here often. We've compiled the best deals on the trendiest Samsung tech that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event. And these deals below are just the beginning -- you can save an extra 10% when you bundle eligible Samsung products. There are three-hour flash deals to shop this week, too.

Discover Samsung fall event: Best deals of the day

Each day through Sept. 18, Samsung will be offering a special daily deal. Here are the deals that you'll be able to take advantage of each day during the Discover Samsung fall sales event.

Tuesday: Up to $1,000 off of a Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is Tuesday's deal of the day during the Discover Samsung fall event. These smart TVs range from $400 to $1,700 off, depending on size.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $1,900)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,900 (reduced from $2,600)

75" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $2,800 (reduced from $3,500)

85" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $3,300 (reduced from $5,000)

Wednesday: Save 22% on the Samsung large capacity side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub (26.7 cu ft.)

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator lets you control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door with Samsung's Family Hub. The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more.

The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered water and ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf for a consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator.

Samsung large capacityside-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,443)

Thursday: $500 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung

If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, 1-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount -- if an $1,799 gaming monitor fits your budget, that is.

Remember, the monitor will only be available at this price for one day only: Thursday, Sept. 15.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,799 (reduced from $2,300)

Friday: Save $650 on the Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range

Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,549 (reduced from $2,200)

Friday: Free memory upgrade and phone case with the Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung

If you miss Monday's Discover Samsung smartphone deal, don't worry. Samsung is offering another great deal on the new Galaxy Z Fold4 on Friday. Shoppers can get a free memory upgrade, phone case and up to $900 in trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with free phone case, $1,799

Saturday: Up to $500 off a Samsung S95B OLED 4k smart TV

Samsung

On Saturday, Samsung will be offering a huge discount on the S95B OLED 4k smart TV. This smart TV leverages OLED technology with 8.3 million individual self-lit pixels coming together to provide a bright viewing experience. The TV features Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio quality.

55" Samsung S95B OLED 4k smart TV, $1,699 (reduced from $2,200)

Sunday: Get a $100 eCertificate and a memory upgrade with the Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. On Sunday, Sept. 18 you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet at the Samsung Discover event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB) with $100 e-certificate, $700

More deals to shop at the Discover Samsung event

Check out more deals on top-rated Samsung products during the Discover Samsung sales event.

Save up to $800 on 'The Frame' TV 2022

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

Save big on "The Frame" (2022) during the Discover Samsung fall sales event, happening through Sept. 18.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,600 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,500 (reduced from $4,300)

Save 35% on the Samsung Bespoke 3-door french door refrigerator with beverage center

Samsung

If you're in need of a new fridge, Samsung has you covered. The first day of the Discover Samsung event features a great deal on the Samsung Bespoke 3-door french door refrigerator. The 3-door refrigerator includes a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser and an autofill water pitcher. The fridge also has a dual ice maker with cubed ice and ice bites.

Save $1,100 dollars on this state-of-the-art refrigerator during Samsung's sales event.

Samsung Bespoke 3-door french door refrigerator, $2,199 (reduced from $3,299)

Get a free memory upgrade with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

If you order the phone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 512GB memory upgrade, $1,799 (reduced from $2,010)

