Our favorite Walmart Black Friday home deal: Save $195 on this Dyson V8 stick vacuum today
The Walmart Black Friday sale starts online today --- and it's the perfect time to upgrade to a new stick vacuum. The shopping team at CBS Essentials scoured the sale to find the absolute best deals to shop today, and this Dyson V8 Origin+ vacuum deal is one of our favorites. For a limited time, you can snag the top-rated vacuum for $225. That's a whopping $195 off.
This Black Friday vacuum deal won't be available in Walmart stores until Friday, but you can shop it online today. Plus, Walmart+ members can get early access to the deal before it opens to the general public. Keep reading to find out how to snag this major Black Friday 2023 deal before it sells out.
Shop this deal early with a Walmart+ membership
The major Black Friday shopping event at Walmart will kick off today at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). However, Walmart+ members can shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).
To access Walmart's incredible Black Friday early, tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+. Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.
Save $195 on the Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vacuum
The 4.4-star-rated Dyson V8 Origin+ is a lightweight stick vacuum that is designed for homes with pets. The vacuum comes with a crevice tool and a combination tool to clean a variety of flooring types and reach tight spaces. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.
"I totally love my Dyson V8!" says one Walmart reviewer. "It's so easy to use, quick to charge, lightweight and has made my cleaning from hardwood floors to carpets and the car so easy. It can easily go under furniture too, perfect for a dust-free home! I absolutely love that it cleans up hair too with the anti-tangle feature."
The popular stick vacuum is currently on sale for $225 at Walmart (regularly $420).
Why we like the Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vacuum:
- Reviewers report that it provides a thorough clean offers great suction power.
- It was designed for pet owners with a detangling cleaner head featuring hair removal vanes.
- The vacuum has an advanced filtration system that traps pet dander and dust.
Other deals to shop during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop starting today. These ideas are available online today and in-store starting on Friday. Plus keep an eye out for Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday deals that will be available starting on Nov. 26.
Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), $169 (reduced from $249)
- Apple Watch SE (40 mm), $179 (reduced from $249)
- Apple Watch SE (44 mm), $209 (reduced from $279)
- Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones, $99 (reduced from $350)
- 15.6" HP laptop, $179 (reduced from $249)
- 43" Onn FHD Roku smart TV, $98
- Apple Watch 9 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)
- Apple Watch 9 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $479)
- 55" Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $298 (reduced from $348)
- 65" Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $398
- PlayStation 5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, $499 (reduced from $559)
- Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console with two wireless controllers, $290 (reduced from $370)
- Lenovo Ideapad 15.6" FHD gaming laptop, $490 (reduced from $570)
Best home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- The Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature 4-quart cast iron pan, $18
- Gourmia all-in-one 14-quart air fryer, $ 50 (reduced from $99)
- Thyme and Table 32-piece cookware and bakeware set, $89
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. $188
- Rubbermaid 28-piece food storage container set, $9
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece blue bake and prep set, $20
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $59)
- eufy Clean L50 robot vacuum with cleaning station, $198 (reduced from $499)
- Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner with Clean Sense IQ, $198 (reduced from $399)
- Kalorik Max 26-quart air fryer, $89 (reduced from $189)
