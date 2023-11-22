Our favorite Walmart Black Friday home deal: Save $195 on this Dyson V8 stick vacuum today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Walmart Black Friday sale starts online today --- and it's the perfect time to upgrade to a new stick vacuum. The shopping team at CBS Essentials scoured the sale to find the absolute best deals to shop today, and this Dyson V8 Origin+ vacuum deal is one of our favorites. For a limited time, you can snag the top-rated vacuum for $225. That's a whopping $195 off.

This Black Friday vacuum deal won't be available in Walmart stores until Friday, but you can shop it online today. Plus, Walmart+ members can get early access to the deal before it opens to the general public. Keep reading to find out how to snag this major Black Friday 2023 deal before it sells out.

Shop this deal early with a Walmart+ membership



The major Black Friday shopping event at Walmart will kick off today at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). However, Walmart+ members can shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

To access Walmart's incredible Black Friday early, tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+. Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

Save $195 on the Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vacuum

The 4.4-star-rated Dyson V8 Origin+ is a lightweight stick vacuum that is designed for homes with pets. The vacuum comes with a crevice tool and a combination tool to clean a variety of flooring types and reach tight spaces. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

"I totally love my Dyson V8!" says one Walmart reviewer. "It's so easy to use, quick to charge, lightweight and has made my cleaning from hardwood floors to carpets and the car so easy. It can easily go under furniture too, perfect for a dust-free home! I absolutely love that it cleans up hair too with the anti-tangle feature."

The popular stick vacuum is currently on sale for $225 at Walmart (regularly $420).

Why we like the Dyson V8 Origin+ stick vacuum:

Reviewers report that it provides a thorough clean offers great suction power.

It was designed for pet owners with a detangling cleaner head featuring hair removal vanes.

The vacuum has an advanced filtration system that traps pet dander and dust.

Other deals to shop during Walmart's Black Friday sale



Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop starting today. These ideas are available online today and in-store starting on Friday. Plus keep an eye out for Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday deals that will be available starting on Nov. 26.

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Best home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

