Cyber Monday is a great time to nab a deal on a new mattress. Many reader-favorite brands are on sale today, including mega-names like Serta, Casper and Tempur-Pedic. Check out some of the best Cyber Monday 2023 mattress deals, including sale prices on the Saatva Classic mattress, Serta Arctic Premier mattress and more.

All prices below are listed for queen mattresses, but these reviewer-loved mattresses are on sale in every size. Be sure to shop today; we expect at least some of these deals to disappear or sell out.

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Save up to 40% on these mattresses to upgrade your own bed, or a guest bed for visitors coming this holiday season.

Nolah Evolution 15" mattress: $1,624 (35% off)

Nolah Mattress

The Nolah Evolution is the brand's bestselling mattress. It features the company's HDMax Tri-Zone coils, offering targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It's also equipped with a breathable cover and a heat-dissipating topper to provide cushioning and cooling.

Right now, when you buy this mattress, you'll also receive a Black Friday accessory bundle for free.

Choose from seven sizes. This mattress shown is a queen.

The queen is $1,624, reduced from $2,499.

Why we like the Nolah Evolution mattress:

The Evolution comes in three firmness levels, so you can choose the option that best meets your weight, sleep position and comfort preferences.



The Nolah Evolution pairs well with any adjustable base.



It includes a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress: $899 (40% off)

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. It's 40% off now. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep," a Nectar Sleep customer says. "I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory foam-topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well."

Choose from seven sizes. The mattress pictured is a queen. It's currently $899, reduced from $1,499.

Why we like the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress:

It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.



It's made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable.



The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: $1,871 (25% off)

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress combines two layers of foam to create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 25% off right now. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a queen.

"Extremely comfortable," a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress. "Does not shift weight when my partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied!"

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

Saatva Classic mattress: $1,695 (15% off)

Saatva

This 4.8-star-rated Saatva mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

The mattress is available in twin to split California king sizes. The queen size (pictured) is now $1,695, down from $1,995.

"We have been on our Goldilocks search for a just-right mattress for so long," a Saatva customer says. "The plush soft is definitely the one. For a side and back sleeper, this mattress is perfect. I wake up with no aches and pains and feel well rested."

Why we like the Saatva Classic mattress:

It's a CBS Essentials staff-loved mattress option

The mattress comes in different firmness levels, heights and sizes for your preference.

It includes a risk-free trial period should you change your mind.

Serta Arctic Premier mattress: $3,299 (15% off)

Serta Store via Amazon

Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials. Improve your sleep quality with this mattress that's available in twin XL, queen, king and California king sizes.

This mattress is currently available for 15% off the original list price ($3,899 for queen size) on Amazon.

Why we like the Serta Arctic Premier mattress:

It's great for hot sleepers.

It's great for shoppers who want to choose between foam and hybrid.

It's a mattress that helps with back pain.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress: $1,399 (30% off)

Tempur-Pedic

This mattress is customizable for your most comfortable sleep. Choose from a medium-firm classic mattress or a medium-firm hybrid mattress. Both offer motion isolation, so your partner's movements won't disturb you. Improve your sleep quality with this mattress that adapts to your body weight and shape for maximum comfort.

This mattress is currently $1,399, reduced from $1,999.

Why we like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress:

It's great for those sharing a bed.

It's great for side sleepers.

It's a mattress that helps with back pain.

