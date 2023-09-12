Best fall mattress deals you can get right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Casper

Fall is a great season to spend cozy evenings and lazy weekend mornings in bed. But if your mattress isn't what it used to be, it might be time to upgrade to a new one. We know, we know: Mattresses can be expensive. But the shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found a variety of customer-loved mattresses on sale right now. We've found the best fall mattress deals on must-have models from Casper, Nolah, Nectar and more.

These on-sale mattresses suit a variety of sleep needs. No matter if you're a side sleeper, back sleeper or someone who sleeps hot, we've found the model for you. These mattresses all have at least a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Evolution is the brand's bestselling mattress. It features the brand's patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, offering targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It's equipped with a breathable cover and a heat-dissipating Euro topper to provide cushioning and cooling.

Right now when you buy this mattress you'll also receive two free Nolah squishy pillows.

Choose from seven sizes. This mattress shown is a queen.

Why we like the Nolah Evolution mattress:

The Evolution comes in three firmness levels, so you can choose the option that best meets your weight, sleep position and comfort preferences.



The Nolah Evolution pairs well with any adjustable base.



It includes a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. It's 33% off now. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep," a Nectar Sleep customer says. "I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory-foam-topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well."

Choose from seven sizes. Mattress pictured is a queen.

Why we like the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress:

It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.



It's made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable.



The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 20% off right. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a queen.

"Extremely comfortable. Does not shift weight when partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied!" a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress.

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

Saatva

This 4.8-star-rated Saatva mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

The mattress is available in twin to split California king sizes. The queen size (pictured) is now $1,696, down from $1,995.

"We have been on our goldilocks search for a just right mattress for so long," a Saatva customer says. "The plush soft is definitely the one. For a side and back sleeper, this mattress is perfect. I wake up with no aches and pains and feel well rested."

Why we like the Saatva Classic mattress:

It's a CBS Essentials staff-loved mattress option

The mattress comes in different firmness levels, heights and sizes for your preference.

It includes a risk-free trial period should you change your mind.

