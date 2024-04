At least 4 Americans facing prison in Turks and Caicos over ammo in luggage This week an Oklahoma father of two became the latest American tourist to be detained under a new firearm law in the Caribbean territory of Turks and Caicos. The arrest comes as a Virginia man faces up to 12 years in prison after airport security allegedly found ammunition in his carry-on bag earlier this month. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has more.