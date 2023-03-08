CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best stick vacuums are lightweight and cordless, with strong suction and a bunch of cool features. But with so many stick vacuums on the market, it can be hard to find the right one for you. We've found the best stick vacuums of 2023, from top brands including Samsung, Dyson and Shark, that you can buy right now -- some of which are on sale.

A big, old, clunky vacuum can take up precious closet space. Thank goodness for spring cleaning deals. Toss your bulky vacuum cleaner and invest in a slim, new stick vacuum from a top-rated home brand.

We found cordless stick vacuums that have digital displays, so you'll always know how much battery life is left. Many of these stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to wood floors and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean -- perfect for people living with pet allergies.

(Not sure a stick vacuum is right for you? Check out the best upright vacuum options and the best robot vacuum options for 2023.)

Best Samsung stick vacuums of 2023

Samsung makes some of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners of 2023. Explore our top picks below.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This lightweight Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin so you can suck up more and empty less and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes before requiring a charge on its freestanding, dual charging station.

"I really like this vacuum and it's a much better option to clean my house than my loud, bulky, upright vacuum. The battery power gives me the freedom to move all over the house without having to unplug and move to another outlet. Super convenient and great upgrade for our family," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the Jet 90.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $600 (reduced from $649)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This six-pound vacuum cleaner features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. This Samsung option includes the company's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum, $280 (regularly $400)

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum comes in a variety of colors to complement your home. It features an all-in-one clean station that can empty the dust bin at the press of a button. This powerful stick vacuum uses Samsung's 210-watt HexaJet Motor technology for Samsung's strongest suction. It features a dual brush to best clean multiple surfaces, from carpet to tile. It even features a digital display that provides info on the vacuum's power level and remaining battery time.

"After a few short weeks, I can tell my new Bespoke Jet is all that was promised," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the vacuum. "Bespoke Jet is more powerful and effective than my old vacuums. And, it's convenient to use. Best of all is the self emptying feature. I do store the entire unit and accessory rack in a hall walk-in closet, but I would not hesitate to proudly display the Bespoke Jet anywhere in the house."

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum, $500 (reduced from $900)

Best cordless stick vacuums from Dyson in 2023

Explore the best cordless vacuum cleaner options from Dyson.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum

Dyson via Best Buy

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum provides powerful suction for a deep clean. It offers a one-hour battery life.

"I feel at the medium setting the V10 outperforms my V7 in MAX, which says a lot about the performance of the new motor Dyson has built into the V10," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Dyson cordless vacuum. "In addition to the improved performance and battery life, the V10 has a redesigned dust bin/cyclone rotating it 90 degrees. I am also pleased that Dyson has a removable HEPA filter that can be easily cleaned as well... If you are looking for the best cordless vacuum currently on the market, the Dyson V10 is the one to beat."

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $550

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight, cordless stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum cleaner comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floor and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $450 (reduced from $500)

Dyson v15 Detect Absolute



Dyson

The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute is Dyson's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. It offers powerful suction with two advanced cleaner heads engineered for deep cleaning of pet hair and debris. The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute also comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool.

Dyson v15 Detect Absolute, $800

Best cordless stick vacuums from Shark in 2023

Check out the best stick vacuums from Shark, including the best cordless and corded vacuum models.

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum

Shark via Amazon

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs only three pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller plus a soft roller so you can seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home.

This stick vacuum is corded, but customers who have purchased the Shark Vertex have appreciated that feature.

"Honestly, never having had a Shark or a stick vacuum before I didn't know what to expect but I'm thrilled. This small thing holds lots of power and is perfect for my apartment," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "It does get a bit tiring for one hand after a while, but if you do it in sections it's easier. The pet attachment works so-so, but the double rollers do as told."

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum, $225 (regularly $299)

Shark cordless Pet Plus with anti-allergen complete seal

Shark via Amazon

This stick vacuum is a great option for people with multiple pets and severe allergies. It features a self-cleaning brush roll and HEPA filtration. Shark claims the device traps 99.9% of dust and allergens. Its CleanTouch dirt ejector allows for hands-free dirt disposal.

"You will be impressed by the power, ease of use, and overall convenience of the Shark," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the vacuum.

Shark cordless Pet Plus with anti-allergen complete seal, $350

Shark Rocket Pet Pro corded stick vacuum

Walmart

The Shark Rocket Pet Pro is a lightweight, corded stick vacuum with powerful suction to pick up pet hair and debris. It features a self-cleaning brushroll and easily converts to a lightweight handheld vacuum.

Shark Rocket Pet Pro, $169 (reduced from $189)

More of the best stick vacuums of 2023

Not interested in a Dyson, Shark or Samsung stick vac? No problem. Check out these other top-rated options.

Tineco Pure One S11 smart cordless vacuum



The highest-rated stick vacuum cleaner on Consumer Reports with a 96 overall score, the Tineco Pure One S11 detects dust and debris and auto-adjusts suction accordingly to save power, offering up to 40 minutes of cleaning per charge. The cordless and lightweight machine seamlessly converts into a handheld, making it easy to clean stairs, upholstery or even your car.

Tineco Pure One S11 smart cordless vacuum, $350 (reduced from $400)

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum

LG via Amazon

An Amazon customer who purchased the five-pound vacuum described it as "extremely lightweight" and was pleased with the device's ability to pick up pet hair without tangling and trapping human hair in its brushes.

"Suction power is excellent on normal mode. It sucks up animal hair easily (I have a pitbull and long-haired cat). Surprisingly very quiet, quieter than my upright Dyson Ball Animal 2, even on turbo. Filters are all washable, handle is very ergonomic, all attachments easily click to attach or remove. Adjustable telescopic handle is great for short folks, as I'm 5'0. Does not tangle and trap long human hair in either of its beater brushes."

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum, $500 (reduced from $650)

