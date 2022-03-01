Brooklinen sheets on sale: Shop the best rated bed sheets to buy right now plus more bedding deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brooklinen's birthday sale is on right now. The top-rated bedding essentials site is offering 20% off, site wide. Shop their best selling sheet sets right now. Hurry, this offer is only good for today, April 26.

Brooklinen linen queen sheet bundle, $320 (regularly $400)

Brooklinen luxe hardcore queen sheet bundle, $218 (regularly $273)

Brooklinen classic core queen sheet set, $111 (regularly $139)

How comfortable is your bed?

Your bed should feel so cozy that it takes an extra-loud alarm clock to get you up in the morning. Whether your mattress is topped with flannel, jersey, percale, microfiber or Egyptian cotton sheets, your bedding should feel like a dream. Bedding shouldn't just be comfortable; it should also look as good as it feels.

With so many bedding brands out there, knowing where to shop for sheets and bedding deals can feel overwhelming. But not to worry: Essentials has found a number of bedding deals online right now, from top bedding retailers, including: Amazon, Brooklinen, Casper, Parachute, Boll and Branch and more.

Keep reading to shop the best sheets to buy right now plus bedding deals.

(Need more to turn your bedroom into the perfect oasis for rest and relaxation? Check out these 5 beds with excellent reviews on Amazon, and learn how often you should buy a new mattress. We found the best mattress deals, as well.)

The best bedding deals right now

These highly rated sheet sets, pillowcase sets and duvet covers are a fit for budgets big and small.

Brooklinen classic core queen sheet set

Brooklinen

This 270-thread count sheet set is made with 100% cotton. A Brooklinen customer who purchased and reviewed the set wrote, "so comfortable! The perfect weight and smooth. Love them. I've purchased multiple sets. Fantastic sheets."

The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. It's currently on sale in several colors.

Brooklinen classic core queen sheet set, $111 (regularly $139)

Brooklinen luxe hardcore queen sheet bundle

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a 480-thread count and a slightly luminous finish. The sheet bundle comes with one core sheet set, one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.

Brooklinen luxe hardcore queen sheet bundle, $218 (regularly $273)

Brooklinen linen queen sheet bundle

Brooklinen

The closer we get to summer, the happier you'll be to have these lightweight sheets. Brooklinen's airy washed linen sheets are made from European flax and are 100% linen. The sheet bundle includes a core sheet set, extra pillowcases and one duvet cover.

Brooklinen linen queen sheet bundle, $320 (regularly $400)

Casper Hyperlite cooling queen sheet set

Casper

These cooling sheets are made with Casper's unique grid weave to create vent-like structures that increase airflow. They come in five colors. The set includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Casper Hyperlite cooling queen sheet set, $69 (regularly $139)

Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set

Secura Everyday Luxury via Amazon

This 1,800-thread count microfiber sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets come in 11 colors and are available for mattresses sized twin to California king.

An Amazon customer who reviewed the 4.7-star-rated sheets called them "a dream to sleep on," and said they feel "like silk."

Secura everyday luxury queen sheet set, $25 (regularly $28)

Mellanni queen sheet set

Mellani via Amazon

This microfiber sheet set is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The deep-pocket sheets are stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant. The set includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

An Amazon user who reviewed the best-selling bedding set wrote, "we really like these sheets. They actually replaced our expensive sheets. Will be ordering more."

Mellanni queen sheet set, $35 (regularly $50)

Parachute percale fitted queen sheet



Parachute

If you don't like to sleep with a top sheet, this Parachute percale fitted sheet is a great idea. The blush-tone sheet is made with 100% Egyptian cotton. It is available in sizes full to California king.

Parachute percale fitted queen sheet, $68 (regularly $80)

The fitted sheet does not come with pillow cases. The matching Parachute percale pillowcases are also on sale. The set includes two pillow cases. The pillowcases are available in standard and king size.

Parachute percale standard pillowcase set, $42 (regularly $49)

More sheets and bedding



Want more great options for creating the perfect bedroom? Check out the sheets and duvet cover below. Then shop these 10 duvets and duvet covers with a luxurious designer look.

Amazon Basics cotton jersey queen sheet set

Amazon Basics Store via Amazon

These stretchy, 100% cotton jersey sheets feel like sleeping in a favorite T-shirt. According to a customer review, they're a more affordable alternative to Purple's stretchy cotton sheets. "They feel nice, they go on easily, and they stay on the bed," wrote the buyer.

The four-piece queen sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Amazon Basics cotton jersey queen sheet set, $40

Boll and Branch signature hemmed queen sheet set

Boll and Branch

Boll and Branch's signature hemmed sheet set is made with 100% organic cotton and is meant to get softer with every wash. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases. The sheet set is available in nine colors. Boll and Branch offers the 300-thread-count bedding package for mattresses sized twin to split king.

Boll and Branch signature hemmed queen sheet set, $258

Bedsure cotton queen duvet cover set

Bedsure via Amazon

This 100% cotton duvet cover is textured with a waffle weave pattern. The duvet cover includes eight ties and hidden-button closures to keep your duvet insert securely inside the cover. The Bedsure set includes two pillowcases.

The duvet set is available in multiple colors and for mattress sizes twin to king.

Bedsure cotton queen duvet cover set, $70

