This Samsung closet steamer keeps your clothes sanitized and wrinkle-free -- and it's $800 off

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Make your closet high-tech with the Samsung AirDresser. Samsung

The future is here. Samsung's AirDresser steams your clothes, sanitizes them and more. Best of all, this smart dresser is currently on sale at Samsung and Amazon for nearly half off its retail price during the Discover Samsung spring sales event.

Top products in this article:

AirDresser with steam refresh in mirror finish, $899 (reduced from $1,599)

AirDresser Grand with steam refresh in mirror finish, $1,099 (reduced from $1,900)

The self-cleaning Samsung AirDresser plugs into a wall outlet and has a refillable water reservoir for steaming. Once you start a cycle, the AirDresser begins steaming your clothes, reducing wrinkles and killing 99.9% of dust mites and bacteria. At the end of the cycle, the smart dresser gently heats your clothes to dry them.

The built-in deodorizing filter, meanwhile, eliminates 99% of odors from clothes, making it a great option for households with smokers or pets.

Learn more and shop this Samsung's AirDresser deal below to save up to $800. Plus, check out our ultimate guide to all things Samsung, and all the great Samsung products on sale during the Discover Samsung spring sales event now through March 27.

Save up to $800 on the Samsung AirDresser with steam refresh and sanitize cycle



Samsung

Is ironing the bane of your existence? Then invest in the AirDresser from Samsung. This futuristic bedroom appliance steams away wrinkles, refreshes your laundry's scent and removes 99.9% of common bacteria, viruses and dust mites from fabric. Just drop a fabric softener sheet in the slot, add some filtered water to the reservoir and run a cycle. The AirDresser will dry your clothes with gentle heat when it's done. There's also a setting to dehumidify your closet or bedroom.

The AirDresser is available in a dark black or a mirrored finish. This bedroom luxury is up to half off right now: You can save $700 on the standard-sized, mirrored version and $800 for the larger, mirrored AirDresser Grand model at Samsung. The Grand model has an extra-length zone for long dresses, coats or jackets.

AirDresser with steam refresh in mirror finish, $899 (reduced from $1,599)

AirDresser Grand with steam refresh in mirror finish, $1,099 (reduced from $1,900)

The Samsung AirDresser is also available in a black finish. That color was out of stock at Samsung at last look, but Amazon has the bedroom appliance for just $750.

AirDresser with steam refresh and sanitize cycle in dark black, $749 (reduced from $1,499)

Related content from CBS Essentials: