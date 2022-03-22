The best rated upright vacuums, stick vacuums, robot vacuums and mop vacuums you can buy in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Johner Images/Getty Images

It's not the most glamorous purchase, but a new vacuum cleaner can be a game-changing investment when it comes to not only the cleanliness of your home, but also the overall quality of your life. Fortunately, some of the best-rated vacuums available are on sale right now, from Samsung robot vacuums to battery-powered stick vacuums to Bissell upright vacuums.

Top products in this article:

Best high-end robot vacuum deal: Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, $900 (reduced from $1,300)

Best upright vacuum deal: Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501, $266 (reduced from $300)

Best full priced vacuum: Dyson Outsize cordless stick vacuum, $849

It's a good time to upgrade your vacuum if you haven't done so recently. Many of the newer vacuum models perform tasks and boast features that weren't available a decade ago. Some of them double mops, while others purify the air as they clean. And a large number of vacuums are now on sale for spring cleaning -- we weren't seeing these kind of deals back in January.

And if you absolutely hate vacuuming? Robot vacuums such as the iRobot Roomba do the job for you. Most new models are controllable via your smartphone or Alexa voice commands.

Essentials rounded up the best rated upright, stick, robot and mop vacuums currently on the market and sourced out the best deals so you don't have to.

The best rated upright vacuums: Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501

Hailed for its maneuverability and powerful suction, the 4.6-star-rated Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 is a reviewer favorite in the full-size vacuum category. Easy to maneuver, this model has a removable canister that makes vacuuming stairs and sofas convenient and easy, especially with the included upholstery tool. Other accessories include a wide dusting brush and crevice tool, which attach neatly to the vacuum.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501, $266 (reduced from $300)

The best rated upright vacuums: Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly 31150

Consumer Reports recently put a stamp of approval on this moderately priced upright vacuum cleaner as one of the best of 2022. While not quite as maneuverable as stick vacuums, the 19-pound vacuum offers powerful suction for both bare and carpeted floors and comes equipped with a crevice tool, bristle brush and power roller.

Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly 31150, $246 (reduced from $290)

The best rated stick vacuums: Dyson Outsize

Dyson

A luxury stick vacuum that boasts a full-size bin and cleaner head, the Dyson Outsize has the horsepower to clean a large house for up to 120 minutes per charge. Powered with next-level technology, it monitors brush bar resistance 360 times per second, and automatically adjusts power across various floor types. It also traps 99.99% of dust and bacteria and expels clean air into the room. Dyson offers a two-year warranty including parts and labor. And, if you need proof it's worth the money, Amazon reviewers gave it an average 4.7 star rating with more than 10,000 reviews.

Dyson Outsize cordless stick vacuum, $849

The best rated stick vacuums: Tineco Pure One S11 smart cordless vacuum

The highest rated stick vacuum on Consumer Reports with a 96 overall score, the Tineco Pure One S11 detects dust and debris and auto-adjusts suction accordingly to save power, offering up to 40 minutes of cleaning per charge. The cordless and lightweight machine seamlessly converts into a handheld, making it easy to clean stairs, upholstery or even your car.

Tineco Pure One S11 smart cordless vacuum, $350 (reduced from $400)

The best rated robot vacuums: Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

Samsung

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control, $479 (reduced from $599)

The best rated robot vacuums: Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Samsung

While more than double the price of the entry level model, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is one of the smartest and most powerful models on the market. It boasts a whopping 30 watts of suction and features Home View streaming video, allowing the user to monitor cleaning via the Samsung app.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, $900 (reduced from $1,300)

The best rated robot vacuums: Shark Ion Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

This high-tech (but reasonably priced) Shark robot vacuum responds to Alexa and Google Assistant commands. The Shark Ion also features side and channel brushes, in addition to a multi-surface brush roll.

Shark Ion Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $230

The best rated robot vacuums: iRobot Roomba i4+

This amped-up version of the original Roomba empties itself into its base after every cleaning. Just dump out the dirt every 60 days, or as needed.

iRobot Roomba i4+, $599 (reduced from $649)

The best rated mop vacuums: Bissell Crosswave S7

A vacuum-mop hybrid created with pet owners in mind, the Bissell Crosswave S7 safely cleans hardwood floors and rugs, vacuuming and washing simultaneously. Lightweight at 10.5 pounds and boasting 30 minutes of cordless cleaning per charge, the Bissell Crosswave S7 is great for everyday cleaning and pet messes. While a newer release, Best Buy, Amazon and Target reviewers nearly unanimously approve of it.

The best rated mop vacuums: Bissell Crosswave S7, $450 (reduced from $515)

Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 mop and vacuum

This robotic multitasker from Bissell mops and vacuums, switching between two tanks to clean every type of surface in your home. It even pairs with the Bissell app to start and schedule cleanings.

Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $299 (reduced from $400)

The best rated mop vacuums: Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop

Roborock won over reviewers with its S7 robot mop-slash-vacuum, but this newer model also was built to impress. Easily portable, with a weight of a little more than three pounds, the Alexa-enabled gadget features a LiPo battery for extended durability; offers a 90-minute run time; and boasts a large dustbin holding up to 120 days worth of debris and dust.

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop, $950

