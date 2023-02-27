Best spring cleaning deals at Walmart in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you're getting ready to do some spring cleaning, you'll want to check out Walmart's spring deals. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart in March 2023 -- including plenty of spring deals to help you refresh your home and do a little spring cleaning. You can score deals on bedding, vacuums and organization systems right now.

Keep reading to shop the best spring cleaning deals now at Walmart.

Best spring cleaning vacuum and floor care deals at Walmart



Walmart has tons of stick vacuums, robot vacuums, mops and spot cleaners on sale now to help you with your spring cleaning.

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum: $199

Walmart

Right now, you can save $150 on this Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum. It features Shark's DuoClean PowerFins, a deep-cleaning nozzle technology that gives you continuous contact with all surfaces to dig deeper into carpets and pick up more dirt on all floor types. It also offers a flexible wand so that you can bend the vacuum to better reach under furniture.

"I absolutely love this vacuum. It is small and compact but it works so well. It folds and maneuvers into almost any space to clean. It can suck up wet and dry [and] works great on dog hair." wrote one Walmart reviewer.

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum, $199 (reduced from $349)

Shark Steam and Scrub all-in-one steam mop: $119



Walmart

This dual-action scrubbing and steam mop provides chemical-free stain removal with rotating scrubbing pads and powerful steam. Right now, it's on clearance at Walmart for $120.

Shark Steam and Scrub all-in-one steam mop, $119 (reduced from $179)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $248

Shark via Walmart

This 4.4-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 30-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark EZ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $248 (reduced from $450)

Hart spot cleaner: $59

Walmart

This Hart spot cleaner is compact and portable while offering powerful suction to clean up stains and messes on your carpet, car upholstery and furniture.

Hart spot cleaner, $59 (reduced from $99)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $230



Walmart

You can really clean up with this Walmart deal: The Dyson V7 handheld vacuum is $120 off right now. It features 40 minutes of run time, a detangling head and whole-machine filtration.

Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $230 (reduced from $400)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $140



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $140 (reduced from $329)

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop: $49



Walmart

This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner. The best part? It's only $49 right now at Walmart.

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $49 (reduced from $79)

Best spring cleaning home organization deals

Shop closet organizers, pantry organizers, storage sets and more on sale now at Walmart.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer



Walmart

It's time to reorganize your closet and change out your wardrobe for spring. This 12-cube closet organizer is a great tool for organizing all of your clothes, linens and more. The organizer is customizable to fit your storage needs.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer, $45 (reduced from $55)

The Home Edit pantry storage system: $20

Walmart

Spring is a great time to clean out your pantry and reorganize it. This clear modular storage system from The Home Edit includes two large bins with inserts and a three-tier riser to help you straighten up your pantry.

The Home Edit pantry storage system, $20 (reduced from $25)

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder: $224

Walmart

Good looking furniture at Walmart? Believe it: This 5-star rated rattan bar cabinet has a midcentury modern inspired style that classes up any living space. It holds 12 glasses of wine with plenty of interior storage for bar accessories and drinkware.

Rattan bar cabinet with wine holder, $224 (reduced from $284)

Workpro freestanding storage shelves: $80



Walmart

Get a start on spring cleaning with these clearance-priced storage shelves. They're perfect for organizing a garage or basement, especially if you buy a couple. Rated 4.5 stars.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $80 (reduced from $150)

Best spring cleaning kitchen and appliance deals

Spring is also a great time to refresh your kitchen with some new appliances or cookware. Shop the best Walmart kitchen and appliance deals below.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $40



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $61

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $61 (reduced from $77)

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $159

Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee. It also includes a multi-position water resovioir that can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer to best fit your counter space.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $159 (reduced from $200)

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner: $98

Walmart

This Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner is great for spot-cleaning pet messes, pet hair and muddy paw prints on your carpet or furniture.

The Bissell Spot Clean Pro features a Tough Stain Tool for quick clean-ups of spills and messes. It also comes with a Hydro Rinse Self Cleaning Hose Tool that allows you to rinse the hose after you're done cleaning. The cleaner is designed for use on carpets, upholstery, stairs, area rugs, auto interiors and more.

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner, $98 (reduced from $118)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a one-quart saucepan, a three-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a five-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

GE opal nugget ice maker: $479 (save $100)

Walmart

This GE nugget ice maker has been getting some buzz on TikTok, and now Walmart is offering a great deal on it. It creates refreshing and chewable nugget ice. The ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds of ice.

GE opal nugget ice maker, $479 (reduced from $579)

Vitamix One blender: $130



Walmart

The Vitamix One blender offers a simple, streamlined design. It's the perfect starter blender for anyone who isn't quite ready to splurge on a premium Vitamix quite yet. Right now, this affordable Vitamix model is even more budget-friendly, as Walmart has it on sale for $120 off.

Vitamix One blender, $130 (reduced from $250)

Orfeld cold-press juicer: $65

Walmart

Up your nutrition game in 2023 with this 4.9-star-rated cold-press juicer, well under half price at Walmart now. It boasts two speeds, easy 5-second cleanup, quiet operation (65 dB) and 90% juice output.

"Amazing product. Just amazing," says one Walmart reviewer. "I have the other type of juice maker but this one is easy to clean and very easy to use. So easy than even a 10 year old can make juice by themselves."

Orfeld cold-press juicer, $65 (reduced from $200)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore stand mixer: $99

Walmart

Drew Barrymore has an absolutely gorgeous line of kitchen appliances at Walmart, aptly named Beautiful. This 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer from the line is rated 4.6 stars, with reviewers praising its matte finish and how light it is compared to KitchenAid stand mixers. (It's much cheaper than KitchenAid stand mixers, too.)

The already-affordable mixer is on sale now for $99 at Walmart. Several color options have already sold out, so if you're interested in the mixer, you'll want to act fast.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $99 (reduced from $120)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $69



Walmart

If you're in need of a new air fryer for the new year, Walmart has a deal for you. This touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line is on sale now. This 6-quart air fryer lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

You'll want to hop on this deal quickly, as some of the color options have already sold out.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set: $109

Walmart

The 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.

One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I bought this set for my daughter because she moved out into her own place.She loves the quality of the pots and pans. The non stick is awesome and its a very good looking set!"

Rachael Ray 12-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $109 (reduced from $198)

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set: $24



Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

20-piece The Pioneer Woman food storage set: $16

Walmart

Says one Walmart reviewer about this plastic food storage set by The Pioneer Woman: "I love these storage containers not only are they beautiful they are durable. I have so many containers that are flimsy and break easily, but not these. They even kept my leftovers fresh and the materials seems much stronger than other regular brands."

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $16 (reduced from $22)

