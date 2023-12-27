Best streaming platforms for sports in 2024, from the NFL to the NBA

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after connecting on a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

The new year is almost here, and some of the best sporting events are right around the corner. We're talking the college football national championship, NFL playoffs, a terrific new NBA season (we're sold on the NBA In-Season Tournament) and the start of the Major League Baseball season. Of course the main event for sports happens February 11, 2024 with Super Bowl LVIII.

Watching all that sports content is now possible even if you've cut the cord on cable. For sports fans going cable-commando, there are more sports streaming platforms than ever, but figuring out which one is best can seem as overwhelming as a Kyle Shanahan playbook. We've cut through the clutter so can you focus on all the intense sports matchups and games 2024 has to offer.

Fubo TV: Most cost-effective way to stream (most) NFL games



FuboTV

If you're new to streaming your sports, you should know about Fubo TV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, plus 350 live channels and cloud DVR storage. (Note: Almost all Thursday Night Football games stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.)

Start streaming sports on FuboTV just in time for the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs by starting a seven-day free trial of FuboTV. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

What you'll get with FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Fubo TV starts at $75/month .

Watch the NFL and NBA on Sling TV: Save 50% on your first month

Sling TV

If you don't have cable TV or want more access to NFL games and all the NBA basketball 2024 has to offer, Sling TV is a cost-effective way to view your favorite content. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Note: If your main goal is to stream NFL games, including Super Bowl LVIII, Sling TV does not carry games originally aired on CBS. If you can't miss a single NFL game, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV are better options. If you want to watch Super Bowl LVIII without cable, you'll need a subscription to Paramount +.

What you'll get with Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

There are no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

While the plan normally costs $60 per month, the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month. You'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Stream the NFL and college football with Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+ gives you access to CBS original content, NFL football games airing on CBS and NCAA college football. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

Note: CBS News and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

What you'll get with Paramount+:

All NFL games airing on CBS locally and nationally televised on all its subscription tiers

CBS programming, including hit shows like "Survivor," "Young Sheldon" and "NCIS"

Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King".

Professional soccer including the Champions League live

SEC college football games

Get Paramount+ Essential for $5.99/month, or bundle in Showtime for $11.99/month.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and be ready for Super Bowl LVIII



The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including Walmart's holiday deals), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

What you'll get with Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Hulu

If you've completely cut cable and you're looking to stream sports while still accessing local programming, Hulu + Live TV will save you a bundle. Watch programming aired locally, plus the NFL, including NFL Network, NBA on TNT, Major League Baseball games and more.

What you'll get with Hulu+ Live TV:

You won't need a cable subscription when you subscribe to Hulu+ Live TV, a savings on average of $50/month.

Watch top-tier sports like NFL football, the NBA on TNT and the 2024 MLB season with Hulu+Live TV.

Unlimited DVR storage is included.



You won't need a clunky cable box with Hulu+Live TV.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the NFL and UFC on ESPN+

ESPN+

ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

What you'll get with ESPN+:

ESPN+ offers a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

ESPN+ carries Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).

Watch soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

Stream College sports

Watch MLB and the World Series.

ESPN+ carries top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Golfers get access to the PGA Tour and the Masters.

ESPN+ offers exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and on ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and through gaming consoles such as the PS5.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (With Ads), Disney + (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $14.99 per month.

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Prime Video

In 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member or a stand-alone subscriber to the Prime Video streaming service to watch TNF games in 2024.

What you'll get with Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime is the exclusive streaming platform of NFL Thursday Night Football.

A Prime membership gives members perks like two-day shipping, members=only deals, early access to Black Friday deals, Prime Day deals and access to exclusive Prime Video shows and movies.

Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. After, Prime is $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

Watch NFL football live with NFL+

NFL

If you want NFL access on your phone check out NFL+. You'll get access to out of market NFL games or boost your NFL experience and upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Why you'll get with NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. Start with a seven-day free trial.