Cricket Celebration Bowl: How to watch today's Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Howard Bison NCAA football game

The Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Howard Bison in the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to make the trip to New Orleans to watch the game in person. (Vice President Harris is a Howard alum.) Keep reading for how you can join Vice President Harris (virtually) and watch the Cricket Celebration Bowl today.

How and when to watch the Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Howard Bison game

The Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Howard University Bison on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 12: 00 p.m. noon ET (9:00 a.m. PT). You can watch the NCAA college football bowl game on ABC or stream it on the platforms listed below.

How to watch the Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Howard Bison game without cable

Watching the Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Howard Bison game has never been easier, whether you're watching on a TV or mobile device thanks to streaming services.

2023 NCAA College Football Season: Postseason schedule at a glance

College Bowl games run from Dec. 16, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Full NCAA college football bowl game schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl: Florida A&M vs. Howard, 12 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Cal, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 18

Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl): Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Hawai'i Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m (Fox)

Texas Bowl: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland, 2 p.m. (ABC)

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia , 4 p.m. ( ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m. (CW Network/Barstool)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024