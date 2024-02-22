How to watch the 2024 Mexican Open golf tournament today: PGA Tour livestream options, times

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tony Finau of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The 2024 Mexican Open is here. The 80-year-old golf tournament is in just its third year as an official event on the PGA Tour. Tony Finau enters the Mexico Open 2024 as the defending champion, and the top pick for oddsmakers. With an $8,100,000 purse on the line, expect high level competition as the tour's top stars set their sights on the Masters -- which is just under 50 days away.

Want to catch the tournament live as it happens? Here are your best streaming options for watching this PGA Tour event.

2024 Mexican Open: Dates and tournament details

The 2024 Mexican Open will be held Feb. 22-25, 2024. The tournament will be played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

How and when to watch the 2024 Mexican Open

The Golf Channel will air the first two days of competition, while NBC will provide coverage of the 2024 Mexican Open's Saturday and Sunday competitions. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 22: 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 23: 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 24: 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) | 3:00-6:00 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Feb. 25: 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) | 3:00-6:00 p.m. (NBC)

The 2024 Mexican Open first round will also stream on Thursday via Peacock and ESPN+. Peacock will deliver a simulcast of the Golf Channel coverage on Thursday and Friday, starting Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). ESPN+ will provide featured group coverage.

How to watch the 2024 Mexican Open without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and The Golf Channel, it's easy to watch the 2024 Mexican Open if NBC and The Golf Channel aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to PGA Tour events like the 2024 Mexican Open, Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch the 2024 Mexican Open, a seven-day free trial of Fubo TV will be a less expensive option.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

You can also catch the tournament on Fubo. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access network-aired sports like the 2024 Mexican Open and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this weekend's tournament -- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Mexican Open without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to PGA Tour golf, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 186 channels, including NFL Network and The Golf Channel.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC and the Golf Channel, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 Mexican Open is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, the Golf Channel, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the 2024 Mexican Open and many other top-tier sports, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Mexican Open live on NBC with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch the NBC's 2024 Mexican Open coverage on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 18-foot digital coax cable.

ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers PGA Tour golf, exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire "30 For 30" catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire "30 For 30" series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+.