If you've got a vacation coming up in 2024, consider upgrading your luggage before you leave. The following luxury luggage options from Rimowa, Paravel, Monos, Roam and other top brands will have you flying the friendly skies in style -- all while improving your overall travel experience.

What is the difference between a budget suitcase and a more expensive alternative? Higher-end suitcases and travel bags feature superior construction and materials, making them less likely to fall apart during your travels. They also offer more refined and tech-savvy features, such as perfected spinner wheels, telescopic handles with LEDs, built-in USB ports to charge gadgets, built-in Apple AirTag functionality and more.

In general, luxury luggage in 2024 is built to last, sometimes for decades. Some travel experts encourage investing in a high-quality suitcase because it may actually save you money over the long haul.

The best luxury luggage in 2024



The CBS Essentials luggage experts have rounded up some of the best carry-on and check-in suitcases and duffel bags from high-end brands like Rimowa, Paravel, Christian Dior, Samsonite, Tumi and more.

Check out some of the best luggage of 2024 below.

Best luxury aluminum luggage: Rimowa Original

Rimowa

The Rimowa Original is one of the most iconic suitcases of all time. Engineered in Germany out of top-of-the-line aluminum, the grooved suitcase is equipped with everything you need for travel.

Features include TSA-approved locks, a flex divider for organized packing, a telescopic handle and a smooth, multi-wheel system. While the surprisingly lightweight suitcase (the smallest carry-on weighs 9.3 pounds) might be a splurge, consider it an investment in a long-term travel buddy.

Available in three carry-on sizes, two check-ins and a large trunk version in titanium, silver and black.

Why we like the Rimowa Original:

Its aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage.



Its sleek metallic material gives these luggage pieces a trendy, high-end look.



Available in four colors.

Best luxury luggage for techies: Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner

Samsonite

The Samsonite Stryde 111, sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, offers sleek, luxury styling and next-level technology. Its handle is equipped with LED lights for nighttime safety, while multiple USB charging ports offer the ability to recharge your phones on the go.

A removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections make organizing your stuff easy while smooth-gliding dual-spinner wheels and a precise handle system make getting through the airport and into the plane a breeze.

Why we like the Samsonite Stride 111 carry-on:

This luggage comes with a dedicated pocket for your portable battery and dual USB charging ports to keep your devices charged while traveling.



It features built-in LED lights for added visibility and safety while traveling at night.

For a limited time, the Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on is reduced to $385, which is 30% off its list price of $550.

Best luxury luggage for organization: Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic



Royce & Rocket

Anyone who struggles to stay organized while temporarily living out of a suitcase will appreciate the clever built-in shelving of this super-sized 31-inch piece of checked luggage from Royce & Rocket. Keep all of your family's items nearly organized by stacking everything on the two-tier shelves that fold down when the suitcase opens. Available in burgundy, silver and black exterior colors with the option of a pink or tobacco interior.

Why we like the Royce & Rocket The Castle checked luggage:

The included compression system and castle shelves help you fit everything your family needs and stay organized throughout your trip.

It includes a mesh zip and lots of internal pockets for easy organization.

It features a TSA-approved lock

Best hybrid luxury luggage: Monos Hybrid luggage

Monos

Monos is a CBS Essentials reader-favorite luggage brand, and the Hybrid collection makes a great alternative to Rimowa luggage. The Monos Hybrid combines the convenience of polycarbonate with the durability of aluminum, resulting in a lightweight but resilient piece of luxury luggage.

The hybrid comes in two carry-on and two check bag options in addition to a large trunk and three color options, obsidian, champagne and silver. The pieces are made with a hard polycarbonate shell with a metallic finish, a zipperless aluminum frame and an anodized aluminum corner guard. Pricing starts at $325.

Why we like Monos Hybrid luggage:

It offers the luxurious look and feel of aluminum luggage with less weight and a lower price point.



Monos offers a 100-day trial period and a limited lifetime warranty.



The aluminum corner guards offer added durability in case the luggage is dropped.



Best softside luxury luggage: Travelpro Platinum Elite



Travelpro

Available in two checked sizes, 25 inches and 29 inches, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner offers a higher-end look at a more affordable price point. Constructed of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the bag features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a built-in, foldable suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

For those needing extra space to bring home travel purchases, the suitcase features a tapered expansion that adds an extra two inches. Prices vary by color.

Why we like the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner:

Travelpro offers a lifetime warranty

The TSA-approved lock

Reviewers praise the bag's durability.

Best luxury trunk luggage: Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk

Victorinox

The 29.9-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space. Two integrated compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps make organizing a breeze. Constructed out of Sorplas, a high-performance recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles, the sleek suitcase is a sustainable luggage option.

Why we like the Victorinox Spectra 3.0:

It expands by up to 20% for extra storage space,

It offers a lockable quick-access front pocket.

The carry-on has a dual-tube telescopic handle for easy maneuvering.

Best sustainable luxury luggage: Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

Travel in preppy style with Pavavel, a newer, carbon-neutral, sustainability-minded luggage and travel brand. Paravel makes one check-in bag, a 28-inch vessel perfect for packing eight to 10 days' worth of clothes and up to four pairs of shoes. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, the Paravel Aviator Grand offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle.

Complete with leather-wrapped side handles and trim, the grooved polycarbonate bag matches perfectly with the Parvael monogrammed cabana tote. Purchase a la carte or as a set.

Why we like the Paravel Aviator Grand:

Paravel luggage is carbon neutral, meaning that the company offsets the expected emissions from the manufacturing and delivery process as well as your first trip with the suitcases.



The suitcase is made of recycled materials.

The checked bag features 360-degree spinning wheels for smooth rolling.

Best customizable luxury luggage: Roam luggage



Roam

Luxury brand Roam offers custom-designed luggage. You select the color of just about everything: the front and rear shell, zipper, binding, wheels, handle and a monogram patch. Choose from one of eight sizes, ranging from The Carry-On, a 37.0-liter capacity suitcase ($550) to The Large Check-In, a 121.0-liter capacity trunk ($695).

A few weeks later, your custom suitcase arrives at your door ready for an adventure.

Why we like Roam luggage:

You can heavily customize the suitcase and choose your favorite colors.



Roam suitcases come with a lifetime warranty.



Roam luggage comes with a 100-day trial period and a lifetime guarantee.

Best luxury leather bag for travel: Ghurka Packet No. 83

Ghurka

A great garment bag keeps fine clothing from getting wrinkled, including business suits and dresses. This leather, tri-fold offers ample space for hanging clothes and folds up into a carry-on-sized bag.

Other features include a large exterior zipper pocket for smaller items, an exterior pouch for travel documents and other easily accessible zipper pockets to stash miscellaneous items. Available in vintage black and vintage chestnut leather and khaki twill with leather accents.

Why we like the Ghurka Packet No. 83

It comes with an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap.

The bag can fit two to three suits or several other garments.

The bag comes with a premium Ghurka luggage tag included.