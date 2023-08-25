The best calculators for back to school 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

School's in session. Do you have the best calculator for your math and science class? We've found several great options that fit a variety of academic levels and budgets. Get everything on your back-to-school shopping list, including one of these top-rated calculators.

Whether you're looking for a scientific calculator for lab classes or a graphing calculator that can be used on standardized math tests, we found top-rated calculator options for sale online. Best of all, many of these calculators are selling at a big, back-to-school discount.

You might think that getting a calculator is one of the simpler purchases on your back-to-school list, but there are actually quite a few options. High-school math students will likely need a graphing calculator, while other specialized classes may require a scientific calculator.

One important factor to consider when shopping for a calculator: Not all of them can be used during standardized tests. We recommend reviewing the updated AP Exams calculator policy and the SAT calculator policy before you buy. (In general, most scientific and graphing calculators are permitted so long as they don't have a QWERTY keypad or wireless communication capabilities.)

To help simplify your back-to-school shopping, we've compiled a list of the top-rated calculators. These calculators have received rave reviews from parents, teachers and students online. Of course, it is a good idea to double-check your school supplies list or syllabi to make sure that you are buying a calculator that meets teacher requirements.

Best elementary-school calculators

Check out these top-rated calculators for younger students.

Casio fx-55 Plus fraction calculator

If you have an elementary- or middle-school student, consider this fraction calculator. The 4.7-star-rated calculator is easy to use and can help students perform common calculations with fractions and integers.

"I am using this for my grades 5 to 7 math classes and requiring my students to purchase it," one reviewer says. "I love the display style and the fraction features! It is simple but very full-featured and has everything we need and then some."

It's on sale for $3 off now at Amazon.

Why we like this calculator:

This engineering and scientific calculator features a natural text book display. It comes in a fun color you'll easily be able to spot on your desk so it's less likely to get left behind.

Texas Instruments elementary calculator

This 4.8-star-rated calculator is designed for students in grades three through six. It supports subtraction, addition, multiplication, division, and fractions. It also includes built-in flashcards to help students develop math skills.

"Does the job of expensive calculators, but does it for a fraction of the price. Just read the operations sheet. and you will be on your way," a Walmart customer says. "It even has a math tutor program that is installed into. If you have kids that are in school this is just the right thing for them."

Why we like this calculator:

This Texas Instruments device includes built-in flashcards. Its previous entry feature lets you review past entries and results and look for patterns. It also has a problem solving feature that lets you or the calculator create problems.

Best scientific calculators

Scientific calculators are designed for higher level math and science calculations. These are often required in middle-school and high-school classes.

Texas Instruments TI-30XS MultiView scientific calculator

This Texas Instruments calculator has an Amazon rating of 4.8 stars. The TI-30XS MultiView can do basic calculations as well as more advanced functions such as stacked fractions, exponents, and exact square roots. One notable thing about this calculator is that it is one of the approved models for use during the SAT, ACT, GED, and AP exams.

Why we like this calculator:

It's approved for use during major exams. It offers edit, cut and paste features that some calculators do not. It's great for classes like Algebra, geometry, statistics, biology and chemistry.

Casio standard scientific calculator

If you're looking for a simple and reliable scientific calculator, this Casio calculator is a worthy option. It offers a display similar to those in math textbooks.

Why we like this calculator:

It can display fractions, derivatives, integrals, sum and other operations. This calculator is solar-powered with battery back-up. It's a good choice for middle school through high school students.

Best graphing calculators

Students taking algebra, calculus and advanced science classes will want one of these calculators with graphing capabilities.

Casio FX-9750Glll graphing calculator: Get it for 26% off

This Casio model is a relatively affordable option. The Casio FX-9750Glll can graph rectangular, polar and parametric functions and inequalities. It can also conduct graphing analysis and graph conic sections. It can be used for math, science and finance classes.

"This is an easy to use graphing calculator," a Walmart customer says. "The screen size makes things easy to read. Perfect for my senior child taking AP classes because it's capable of plotting graphs, solving simultaneous equations and performing other tasks with variables."

Why we like this calculator:

It's a great option for students and educators from middle school through college. It offers Python Programming language which is used in development of internet search engines and social media sites. It even has spreadsheet capabilities.

It is also available in pink if you prefer a more colorful option.

Texas Instruments TI-Nspire CX II color graphing calculator: 15% off



One reviewer shared how much the calculator has helped them at college.

"As an engineering college student, this calculator really helps save time. With its CAS, solving integrals and taking complicated derivatives couldn't have been any easier. It has functions from solving systems, to analyzing statistical data, and you can even program your own functions using TI-Basic. All in all, this is definitely a must-buy for any college student taking high-level engineering classes."

Why we like this calculator:

This top-of-the-line graphing calculator is a great choice for college students. It features a bright touch-screen display that can show graphs in color. It offers six styles and 15 colors for differentiating the look of each graph.

Note that because this calculator has a QWERTY keypad, it cannot be used during AP or college-entrance exams.

Get it now for $148 (reduced from $175).

