Best Labor Day luggage deals: Save on Samsonite, Monos, Away, Calpak and more
Planning some exciting last-minute summer vacations? Then you won't want to miss these early Labor Day luggage deals. We've scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals on must-have carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories of 2023. Save on luggage items from popular travel brands, including Samsonite, Monos and Calpak now.
Top products in this article:
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $170)
Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $90 (reduced from $340)
Track your luggage: Apple AirTag 4-pack, $89 (reduced from $99)
Don't end your summer vacation with old, broken luggage -- you'll need study, attractive luggage for winter break! The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best luggage deals on top-rated carry-ons, checked bags and more. These hard-shell and soft-sided luggage options work for airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more. If you haven't upgraded your luggage in a while, you'll love the new options available to you this year.
If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before your next trip or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is a great time to buy: Many brands are offering major deals on popular luggage options ahead of Labor Day.
The best Labor Day luggage deals to shop now
Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Many of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier. Don't put off making a purchase. These deals won't last forever.
Calpak starter bundle: $299
You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle with everything that you need for your next trip, for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.
Calpak travel 8-piece starter bundle, $299 (reduced from $545)
Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495
Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.
Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.
Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)
Monos Carry-On: $230
The Monos Carry-On is available in a bunch of great colors and has features including an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.
Choose from 10 carry-on color and two sizes. Plus, check out our Monos Carry-On review to see learn more about the top-rated carry-on.
Monos 22" Carry-On, $230 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $284)
If you want a slightly bigger option, consider the Monos Carry-On Plus. It features all of the benefits of the standard Monos carry-on is a larger size. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).
Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $247 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $306)
Monos Carry-On Pro: $266
Business travelers may prefer the pro model of the Monos carry-on, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets.
Monos Carry-On Pro, $266 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $311)
Monos Check-In Large: $320
This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.
This check-in suitcase is on sale now.
Monos 30" Check-In Large, $320 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $394)
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $127
The polycarbonate Omni carry-on suitcase is a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Its features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels. Its interior includes a mesh divider and cross straps.
The Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary. Many colors are on sale, but right now you can get the best deal on a 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $170)
Samsonite Freeform hardside: $190
Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large polycarbonate check-in piece is nice and roomy. It includes multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock.
Prices vary by color.
Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $190 (reduced from $270)
Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $145
If you're hoping to travel more in 2023, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This bestselling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating.
Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $145 (reduced from $360)
Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0: $270
The Delsey Paris Chatelet offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.
Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0, $270 (reduced from $300)
Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $90
Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon.
This set is made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, and includes a carry-on and a checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale at Amazon for 73% off.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $90 (reduced from $340)
Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $152
Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags.
The suitcases nest inside one another to save space. Each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.
Coolife 3-piece set, $152 (reduced from $190)
July family luggage set: $865
Splurge on a gorgeous set of luggage from July, which includes a carry-on, checked and checked-plus suitcases, all made out of sturdy German polycarbonate. Like all July suitcases, this set is covered under a lifetime warranty. Don't forget personalization. Add your last name or initials on all three suitcases for an additional $150. Available in a rainbow of colors.
July family luggage set, $865 (reduced from $965)
Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399
The Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase).
Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.
Prices vary by size and color.
Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)
More top-rated luggage options
Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase.
