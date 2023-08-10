Best Labor Day luggage deals: Save on Samsonite, Monos, Away, Calpak and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calpak

Planning some exciting last-minute summer vacations? Then you won't want to miss these early Labor Day luggage deals. We've scoured all the big retailers to find the best deals on must-have carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories of 2023. Save on luggage items from popular travel brands, including Samsonite, Monos and Calpak now.

Top products in this article:

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $170)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $90 (reduced from $340)

Track your luggage: Apple AirTag 4-pack, $89 (reduced from $99)

Don't end your summer vacation with old, broken luggage -- you'll need study, attractive luggage for winter break! The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best luggage deals on top-rated carry-ons, checked bags and more. These hard-shell and soft-sided luggage options work for airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more. If you haven't upgraded your luggage in a while, you'll love the new options available to you this year.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before your next trip or plan on gifting a suitcase to a loved one, now is a great time to buy: Many brands are offering major deals on popular luggage options ahead of Labor Day.

The best Labor Day luggage deals to shop now

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Many of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier. Don't put off making a purchase. These deals won't last forever.

Calpak starter bundle: $299

Calpak

You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle with everything that you need for your next trip, for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

Calpak travel 8-piece starter bundle, $299 (reduced from $545)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495



Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Monos Carry-On: $230



Monos

The Monos Carry-On is available in a bunch of great colors and has features including an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and two sizes. Plus, check out our Monos Carry-On review to see learn more about the top-rated carry-on.

Monos 22" Carry-On, $230 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $284)

If you want a slightly bigger option, consider the Monos Carry-On Plus. It features all of the benefits of the standard Monos carry-on is a larger size. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $247 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $306)

Monos Carry-On Pro: $266

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the pro model of the Monos carry-on, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets.

Monos Carry-On Pro, $266 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $311)

Monos Check-In Large: $320

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $320 with code "GOLDENHOUR" (reduced from $394)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $127



Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni carry-on suitcase is a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Its features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels. Its interior includes a mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary. Many colors are on sale, but right now you can get the best deal on a 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $127 (reduced from $170)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $190

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large polycarbonate check-in piece is nice and roomy. It includes multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock.

Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $190 (reduced from $270)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage: $145



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This bestselling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $145 (reduced from $360)

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0: $270



Delsey

The Delsey Paris Chatelet offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0, $270 (reduced from $300)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $90



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon.

This set is made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, and includes a carry-on and a checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale at Amazon for 73% off.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $90 (reduced from $340)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $152



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags.

The suitcases nest inside one another to save space. Each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $152 (reduced from $190)

July family luggage set: $865

July

Splurge on a gorgeous set of luggage from July, which includes a carry-on, checked and checked-plus suitcases, all made out of sturdy German polycarbonate. Like all July suitcases, this set is covered under a lifetime warranty. Don't forget personalization. Add your last name or initials on all three suitcases for an additional $150. Available in a rainbow of colors.

July family luggage set, $865 (reduced from $965)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399



Amazon

The Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase).

Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

More top-rated luggage options



Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

Related content from CBS Essentials